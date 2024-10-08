'People Of Haryana Have Done Wonders': PM Modi Addressed Party Workers at BJP Headquarters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the people of Haryana for 'rewriting' history by electing the BJP government the third consecutive term in the state. He said that truth, development and good governance prevailed as the people have voted out falsehood in Haryana Assembly elections.

PM Modi, who addressed the BJP workers at the party headquarters in Delhi after final results of Haryana and J&K elections poured in, mounted a scathing attack on the Congress, saying it was nearly 13 years ago only that a Congress government won a state election for a second consecutive term. He lauded BJP National President and Union Minister Nadda as well as CM Saini for putting hard work to win the election.

The Prime Minister further said that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections were smooth and peaceful, which was a big victory for the country's democracy. He accused the Congress of trying to spread chaos in the country and weaken the democracy but its efforts were not getting fulfilled.

PM Modi said that once the people of any state throw out Congress, they do not bring it back to power, thereby putting 'no entry' boards for it. In some states, the Congress has not returned to power for over 60 years, he said. "It is a party that always thought power was its birthright," the prime minister said. Modi said the people of Haryana have done wonders and kamal' (lotus) has bloomed everywhere.

He said the Congress tried to provoke Dalits, tribals, farmers and youth in all possible ways, but people saw through its tricks and propaganda and rejected the party. "In the land of Gita, truth and development and good governance have won," the prime minister said. "Today in Haryana, the guarantee of development has trumped falsehood," Modi said, accusing the Congress of indulging in an international conspiracy to defame the country.

He also alleged that the Congress has become a 'parasite' (par jeevi) that is dependent on its alliance partners and at times, ends up swallowing them. Modi said Haryana was established in 1966, and to date, 13 elections have been held in the state. "In 10 of these elections, the people of Haryana changed the government every five years. However, the people of Haryana have achieved something remarkable. For the first time, a government has been given the opportunity for the third consecutive time," Modi said. (with agency inputs)