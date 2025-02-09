ETV Bharat / bharat

People Of Delhi Sought Resignation From Atishi: BJP Leader Sirsa

Majinder Singh Sirsa shows victory sign to supporters at the BJP headquartes in New Delhi after the declaration of results.
Majinder Singh Sirsa shows victory sign to supporters at the BJP headquartes in New Delhi after the declaration of results. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 6:11 PM IST

New Delhi: BJP candidate Majinder Singh Sirsa, who won from the Rajouri Garden constituency in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 said to the media on Sunday that Atishi didn't resign as the Chief Minister but the people of Delhi have sought resignation from her.

"Atishi has not resigned, the people of Delhi have asked her to resign... BJP will soon form the government in Delhi and the high command will decide the CM face... We will get a Chief Minister who will implement PM Modi's vision..." he told news agency ANI.

He further said the AAP is left with just 22 MLAs and the people of Delhi have wiped them out, leaving no option with Atishi but to step down.

"The BJP high command will soon choose the chief ministerial candidate and the formation of the government will follow. There are many parameters before the high command, comprised of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP MP Baijayant Panda, who will sit together to finalise the name. They will choose someone as the CM who can implement the vision of PM Modi for Delhi," Sirsa said.

On Punjab, governed by AAP, he said the party will break there too as the rudeness of Arvind Kejriwal is not liked by many MLAs.

"The way Kejriwal behaves with his party MLAs in Punjab, he can be beaten by them in the next one or two meetings. The people of Punjab abhor this attitude. Anyday you can get the news that there has been a quarrel in the meeting and later a video will surface showing Kejriwal being beaten by his legislators," Sirsa said.

On the factionalism in the INDIA Alliance, he said the people of Delhi have taught them a lesson for mudslinging.

