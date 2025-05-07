People Of Border Villages Start Relocating To Safer Places Amid Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions

Ferozpur: Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, people living in villages adjacent to the international border have started leaving their homes to relocate to safer places, after the Army advisory.

The village sarpaches have been instructed to supervise the relocation of the villagers, who are living under the fear of attack from Pakistan. "We are under constant fear of war, which compelled us to leave our homes as instructed by the Army," they said.

They said they will either head to their relatives' places or find some makeshift shelter. "We stand with our country and the army. If war breaks out, we will give full support face-to-face," they added.

Government schools in the border areas were closed on Wednesday as holidays have been declared. "The Prime Minister has done a very good job. Whoever tampers with the security of the country will be given a befitting reply," a person from a village along the Attari-Wagah border said.

"We applaud our army, which carried out Operation Sindoor to attack terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan should learn a lesson from this, because it keeps sending drug consignments across the border areas through drones every day and is ruining the young generation. The attack was necessary to teach Pakistan a lesson," he added.