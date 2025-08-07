1626 People Lost Lives In Hydro-Meteorological Disasters Till July 30 This Year: Centre

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a devastating flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Dharali, government data has revealed that 1626 people have lost their lives this year till July 30 due to hydro-meteorological disasters.

Andhra Pradesh with 343, Madhya Pradesh with 243 and Himachal Pradesh with 195 remain the top three states registering maximum human casualties in this natural disaster. As many as 1,57,817.63 hectares of crop areas have also been damaged due to such hydro-meteorological disasters.

Affected States & UTs

There are 25 States and UTs across the country where human casualties have been reported due to hydro-meteorological disasters during the last four months.

States and UTs including J&K recorded 37 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (23), Tripura (24), Rajasthan (79), Punjab (24), Meghalaya (14), Maharashtra (90), Kerala (97), Karnataka (102), Gujarat (70), Bihar (101) and Assam (32) reported human casualties due to hydro-meteorological disasters.

Such incidents keep happening following the fact that India Meteorological Department (IMD) has established a comprehensive system for the seamless monitoring, forecasting, and dissemination of warnings for thunderstorm and lightning hazards.

“The monitoring system integrates surface observations, an extensive radar network, satellite-based platforms, and ground-based lightning detection networks. This system enables location-specific monitoring down to the district and city levels, with temporal resolution ranging from minutes to hours,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The monitoring system, according to Rai, currently operates a ground-based lightning detection network comprising 102 sensors strategically distributed across India. IMD issues thunderstorm and lightning warnings up to 5 days in advance, leveraging Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models and synoptic-scale analysis.

“These forecasts are provided in multi Hazard color-coded formats at the meteorological sub-division and district levels, and are updated every six hours. In addition, IMD provides color-coded nowcasts for thunderstorms and lightning at district and station levels, updated every 3 hours. These broadcasts are based on satellite imagery, radar observations, and data from the ground-based lightning detection network,” Rai said.

IITM’s lightning location network system

Notably, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, has established a lightning location network with 112 sensors spread over the country to accurately locate and detect the occurrence of lightning.

“As each sensor can have coverage over a radius of 200 to 250 km, the whole country is now covered with this network. By using valuable information from lightning location network, a Mobile App named DAMINI, lightning alert has been developed. This App gives the exact location of current lightning strikes around user location and issues the lightning warning for 20 and 40 sq. km. radiuses in advance,” Rai said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued the guidelines on prevention and management of thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, dust storms, hailstorms and strong winds in February this year.

These guidelines detail preventive and preparedness measures for safeguarding lives during such weather events.

“Central Government has approved “Mitigation Project on Lightning Safety” at a total financial outlay of Rs 186.78 crore for 50 lightning prone districts of ten States including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal,” Rai informed.

The aim of this project is to help reduce the mortality of human beings, loss of livestock and damage to infrastructure due to lightning. The project also aims to develop self-reliance through research, development, manufacturing and technological advancements in the field of lightning risk management, he said.

NDMA and the role of local governments

Talking to ETV Bharat, former member of NDMA, Brigadier BK Khanna said that local governments at the state and UTs must be sincere in implementing the guidelines.

“On many occasions, it is found that the preventive guidelines issued by the central agencies have not been implemented by the local authorities,” Khanna said.

Referring to the directives issued by the Supreme Court after the 2013 Kedarnath floods, Khanna said that the apex court’s directives aimed at regulating construction and habitation near river areas to prevent future disasters.

"These directives focused on relocating settlements, restricting construction near riverbanks, and implementing better disaster management plans. The directives are yet to be properly implemented in several places,” said Khanna.

As far as natural disasters in plain areas are concerned, Khanna said that the local government must implement directives issued by the central agencies as pre-disaster and post disaster mitigation measures.

“Natural disasters cannot be stopped. But yes, we can definitely take steps to reduce the vulnerability of such disasters,” said Khanna.

According to the NDMA guidelines, thunderstorm, lightning, dust storm, hailstorm, squall and strong winds have emerged as major weather hazards in recent years and have affected different parts of the country.

“Thunderstorms have some typical characteristics which lead to the formation of a squall, strong updraft and downdraft, towering cumulonimbus clouds associated with turbulence and icing, incloud electrification and associated lightning, localized strong rain and hailstorm. They have a devastating impact on agriculture and aviation sectors in addition to surface transport, power, communication and other socio-economic sectors. These may also lead to loss of human lives, assets, property, livelihoods, etc,” the guidelines said.

IMD data (1950-1980) shows that more than 80 thunderstorm and lightning days occur over the northeast, and some parts of Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir each year. In India, more than 2,500 people die due to thunderstorms and lightning every year. Experts believe the country may also witness in future an increase in the severity and frequency of thunderstorms and dust storms.

“To safeguard our developmental gains, we should aim at reducing the impact of extreme weather incidents by improving our understanding of the hazards and the factors that influence vulnerability,” the NDMA said.

NDMA constituted an expert group and sub-groups, including representatives of various ministries and departments and state governments along with other stakeholders, to build consensus on the content of these guidelines.

