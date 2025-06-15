People Living Close To Jolly Grant Airport Scared After Ahmedabad Crash

Dehradun: Airports are supposed to be located on the city outskirts where there is no or sparse human habitation. But that is not the case in majority of the cities offering air travel. The recent Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad has once again brought this issue to the centre stage and people residing close to the airports are expressing concern for their security.

The Air India crash had killed 241 passengers on board along with 34 persons on the ground including students of BJ Medical College who were having lunch in their hostel mess.

The scenario with regards to the dense population is no different in the Uttarakhand capital of Dehradun. The people residing in close proximity to Jolly Grant Airport are feeling afraid to even go to their rooftops.

This airport is located 18 km from Dehradun city and has around 35 flights connecting to 14 cities daily. The people who reside in the close proximity include the Tehri dam oustees and migrants from other places. These people reside in multi-storeyed structures. There is also a medical college close by where hundreds of students are enrolled.

The flights going towards Delhi fly over Doiwala and Rajaji National Park while those heading towards Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities fly over the residential colonies.

Pancham Singh Negi who lives close by said, “We were not bothered about helicopters and planes flying overhead but this is no longer the case after the Ahmedabad crash. Not only my family but those residing close by are largely scared because of the damage borne by the populated area around Ahmedabad airport. We are in similar surroundings.”

“At times the big planes during landing generate vibrations that result in their utensils falling from kitchen slabs and the noise generated is also very scary,” he said.

Another resident Rajeshwari Devi has erected an obstacle on the stairway in her house leading to the rooftop so that the children and the elders do not go there.

“After the Ahmedabad crash, we are compelled to think whether we are vulnerable to a similar threat,” she said. She added that her family has stopped sleeping on the roof and the guests that come to her house are often scared of the planes landing and taking off from such a close distance.

“When such a huge plane could crash his way, how safe are the smaller and bigger planes that come here?” she expressed. Sources disclosed that there are around 20,000 people residing in the residential localities close to the Jolly Grant Airport. Those residing very close to the runway have been seeking rehabilitation elsewhere as they are sure that the airport will undergo expansion sooner or later.

The flights bound for Ahmedabad from here could take off after two days of the Ahmedabad crash at 2 m on June 14. Around 90 passengers bound for Gujarat were awaiting the departure and there were occasions when they had heated exchange of words with the authorities at the airport.

“We were hassled for two days as there was no one to listen to us. We were being told of a technical snag and there was uncertainty,” said Hitesh, an Ahmedabad resident. He disclosed that the flight reached Ahmedabad at 4 am. Presently, the Jolly Grant Airport is functioning as usual although a drop in the number of air passengers is visible.

