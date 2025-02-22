ETV Bharat / bharat

People Gave Clear Verdict On Genuine Sena, NCP With Thumping Mahayuti Win, Says Shah

Pune: The people of Maharashtra have given a clear verdict on which is the genuine Shiv Sena and NCP by ensuring a massive victory for the Mahayuti in the assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party split in June 2022 and July 2023, respectively, with a faction of each of the two parties joining the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 Maharashtra assembly seats in the polls held in November, while the Sena and NCP factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively, fared poorly.

Speaking at an event where sanction letters were allotted to 20 lakh beneficiaries and first instalment was disbursed to 10 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Shah said he was deeply grateful to the people of Maharashtra for the stellar support in the assembly polls.

"Your blessings brought the Mahayuti to power, leading to the formation of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government. By giving a historic mandate, the people of Maharashtra also delivered a clear verdict on which Shiv Sena and which NCP are genuine," Shah said.