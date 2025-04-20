ETV Bharat / bharat

Ranchi Air Show 2025: IAF's Surya Kiran Paint Sky With Tri-Colour

Ranchi: The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) painted the skies above the Namkum Army Ground in Ranchi with vibrant streaks of saffron, white and green, leaving thousands of spectators spellbound on the final day of an air show on Sunday.

All nine fighter planes of the Surya Kiran Team participated in the air show. On Friday, three fighter planes were damaged due to a hailstorm and rain in Ranchi. Due to this, only six fighter planes were able to participate in the first day's air show.

During the air show on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, said that this is the new India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new India neither fears nor bows down to its enemies, but talks eye to eye.

"People on the ground saluting the vibrant tri-colour in the sky was a spectacular moment. I salute the brave pilots of Surya Kiran for their outstanding exhibition," Seth said.