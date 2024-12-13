Bengaluru Techie Death: Protesters in Uttarakhand Seek Men's Commission, Send Memorandum to PM Modi

Haldwani: The case of suicide of techie Atul Subhash in Bangalore has become a topic of discussion in the whole country these days. After this incident, people have started demanding the formation of a men's commission. Under this, a civil society organisation in Haldwani, Shrestha Samaj Sanstha, reached the Haldwani SDM office and held a protest.

As part of this, they submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Modi to the SDM demanding the formation of a men's commission and a ministry of men's welfare.

Yogendra Shahu, president of Shrestha Samaj Sanstha, a civil society organisation, said that many women are harassing men by taking advantage of the anti-domestic violence law. The government should now think about such victimized men, he said that this is the reason why the country has lost an engineer like Atul Subhash.

Another activist Yogita Banola said that many women for their personal benefit trap men in false cases and force them to commit suicide. In such a situation, men cannot even raise their voice, Banola said, adding that the time has come for the government to form a men's commission and provide justice to those who become victims like the Bengaluru techie.

It may be recalled that the 34-year-old IT professional Atul Subhash died by suicide at his home in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. Before dying, Atul Subhash wrote a 24-page note. He also recorded a video. In the video, Atul Subhash has made serious allegations against his wife and her parents.