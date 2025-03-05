Pension Scheme Non-implementation: 'Can't Take Court For A Ride': SC Issues Contempt Notice To Punjab Chief Secretary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to the Punjab Chief Secretary for not implementing a 30-year-old old pensionary benefits scheme. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Abhay Oka and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench made it clear that nobody can take the court for a ride.

Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh contended before the bench that he would come back to the court with something positive in the matter on the next date.

Seeking a clear answer, the bench asked the Chief Secretary whether the state was willing to grant benefits under the scheme and also cautioned him about the contempt action. However, the bench could not get an answer from the Chief Secretary. At this juncture, the law officer urged the bench to grant a week’s time, saying that the officer may be wary of breaching a legislation passed subsequently.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Rajnish Kumar and others regarding the non-implementation of the Punjab Privately Managed Affiliated and Punjab Government Aided Colleges Pensionary Benefits Scheme, 1996. During the hearing, the bench noted that despite repeated undertakings given to the High Court, compliance has not been made by the state government, and asked the Chief Secretary to answer why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for the violation of the undertakings.

"We issue showcause notice to K A P Sinha, Chief Secretary, Punjab calling upon him to showcause why action under the Contempt of Courts Act 1971 (both civil and criminal) should not be initiated against him," said the bench. The bench also issued notice to the deputy director, office of the director for public instruction (colleges), Punjab, seeking his response on why action should not be initiated against him for filing a false affidavit.

The bench made it clear that if the official felt some other officer was at fault, he could file an affidavit giving the names or other details of the officers responsible. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 24.

On December 18, 1996, the scheme was circulated via a memo, and when the scheme was not implemented, the petitions were moved in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for directions. The High Court let off the Punjab government after an undertaking by the state that the scheme would be published and implemented by June 15, 2002.

On February 18, the apex court observed that the state government had wasted a lot of time after giving undertakings on more than a couple of occasions to the High Court regarding the implementation of the scheme. The state on March 16, 2012, assured the High Court to explore the possibility of accepting the applications of the scheme of the year 1996. The top court had noted that after seeking a large number of adjournments, on January 12, 2012, the rules were repealed.

The top court had noted that rather than abiding by the undertakings given to the High Court, the state government presented a Bill to the legislature on December 18, 2012, for the repeal of the 1996 scheme with retrospective effect from April 1, 1992.