Pending Criminal Case No Ground For Denying Passport Renewal, Says Rajasthan HC

Jodhpur/Kuchaman: In an important order the Rajasthan High Court has stated that a person cannot be denied passport renewal just because a criminal case is pending against him unless he is convicted. The order on the petition filed by Om Prakash was passed by the single bench of Justice Kuldeep Mathur.

The petitioner from Didwana-Kuchaman had pleaded for relief saying that he used to earn his livelihood going abroad on his passport that had been issued to him in 2015. This passport expired on June 14 in 2021 after a first information report (FIR) was lodged against him in Jaswantgarh Police Station of Nagaur district. This passport was not being renewed which adversely affected his livelihood.

Advocate Razak Khan Haider who represented the petitioner argued that this was only a pending case and refusal to renew the passport was a violation of the right to life and liberty under Article 21.

Citing the decision of Abyajit Singh versus State in this case, the Court said that the validity of the passport should be 10 years.

It said that unless the person is convicted, only a pending criminal case cannot be the basis for not renewing the passport. The Court also observed that it is not logical to believe that a person going absconding can be prevented by issuing a passport for short duration. Apart from this, there was no concrete apprehension or evidence of the petitioner going absconding.

The important aspects of the order point out that the pending status of FIR will not be a hindrance in issuance of passport. Secondly the Passport Authority has been directed to renew Om Prakash's passport for a validity of 10 years. The Court has observed that since the right to earn his livelihood is linked to foreign trade and travel, withholding of passport is akin to giving a punishment before the trial is completed which is against the Constitution.

The Court said, “At present the petitioner is not convicted and is legally considered innocent until proven guilty. In such a situation, not issuing a passport is a violation of the fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. This historic decision will provide relief to thousands of citizens against whom criminal cases are pending but whose livelihood depends on foreign travel.”