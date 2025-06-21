Peenya, South Asia's Largest Industrial Cluster, Cries For Urgent Govt Attention

Bengaluru: Frustrated by the lack of infrastructure and years of government neglect, several industries from South Asia's largest industrial cluster — Peenya Industrial Area in Karnataka's Bengaluru— have been mulling relocating to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

"We are fed up with the government's neglect. Be it roads, electricity, water supply and sanitation, such basic infrastructure is missing in this cluster. We have been repeatedly requesting the government, but nothing is happening. Now, we have no other way but to shift to the border of Tamil Nadu," says industrialist Ravikiran Kulkarni, former secretary of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association(KASSIA).

"We have already initiated discussions with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Industries Minister. If the Karnataka government doesn't respond to our demands, we'll have no choice but to shift," he added.

Piles of garbage in the cluster raises a stink. (ETV Bharat)

Not only Kulkarni, but every industrialist whom ETV Bharat spoke to echoed similar feelings. "We are proud that Peenya is the second largest industrial area in Asia. But we feel ashamed to bring clients here because of the poor conditions," shared another industrialist.

Spread over 1,800 acres, housing more than 3,500 micro, small, medium, and large industries with a workforce of nearly six lakh, Peenya Industrial Area contributes around Rs 8,000 crore to the state's revenue exchequer annually. But still, roads are riddled with potholes and big craters. Most of them remained non-asphalted for years, making it very difficult for drivers to ply heavy vehicles.

"You should visit this area during the rainy season to have a first-hand experience of our plights. Roads will turn into death traps. Several accidents take place while negotiating potholes. Several newlywed women have left their jobs immediately after they conceived because of bad roads," says Smitha, another industrialist. Most of the roads have no street lights, making the area extremely unsafe for women after 7 pm, she added.

Besides bad roads, the industrialists and employees will have to endure the odour emanating from the garbage strewn all over the place. "Go to every nook and corner of the area, and you will find garbage files all over. There is simply no system for garbage collection. The BBMP will not lift the garbage for months," says another industrialist.

Formed in 1974 by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), Peenya has, for decades, struggled with the most basic infrastructure. "Since its formation, the Peenya Industrial Area has remained in poor condition and unplanned. Even today, there is no direct connectivity to major roads like Magadi Road and Tumkur Road. No government in the last 50 years has taken our development seriously," Shivakumar, president of Peenya Industries Association (PIA), said.

Heavy vehicles find it difficult to ply on potholed roads. (ETV Bharat)

He added that while Peenya's industries can contribute to massive employment and economic growth, they are limited by crumbling infrastructure. "If the government provides even the basic support, Peenya can generate another 3.04 lakh jobs," he said.

A Major Revenue Contributor, Yet Ignored

Peenya contributes nearly Rs 8,000 crore in revenue annually. In 2024–25 alone, GST contributions from the area touched Rs 3,200 crore, Rs 150 crore was paid in property tax, and over Rs 350 crore towards employee ESI contributions.

Despite these numbers, industry leaders say, basic facilities like motorable roads, consistent electricity, and sanitation services are missing. Shivakumar criticised this imbalance, stating, "Our taxes fund the government, but we get nothing back in terms of infrastructure."

Peenya falls under the jurisdiction of three MLAs — ST Somashekhar (Yeshwanthpur), S Muniraju (Dasarahalli) and Munirathna (Rajarajeshwari Nagar) — two MPs — Shobha Karandlaje and Dr Manjunath — and six corporators. "We've met all of them several times. Memoranda have been submitted. Yet, no real action has been taken," he said.

SIR Status Offers No Relief

The Karnataka government recently declared a small portion of the Peenya area as a Special Investment Region (SIR). However, industry leaders have dismissed this as a half-measure. "This SIR covers just 6 per cent of the area. The remaining 94 per cent still lack any developmental plan. We were expecting Peenya to be declared a full-fledged industrial township authority, but that hasn't happened," industrialist Ranganath Gowda said.

Heavy vehicles find it difficult to ply on potholed roads. (ETV Bharat)

'We Get Penalised, But No Support'

Gowda, who established his unit in 2002, said despite paying all taxes on time, there has been no improvement in infrastructure. "The system is prompt in issuing notices and penalising us for defaults, but doesn’t respond to our grievances. The government has launched several 'Bhagya' (fortune) schemes — what Peenya needs is 'Road Bhagya'," he added.

Smita expressed disappointment with BBMP, BWSSB, BESCOM and other departments. "They are quick to collect taxes and penalise delays, but do nothing in return. We have met ministers like DK Shivakumar, MB Patil, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and even Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje — all of them gave assurances but took no action, she added. According to her, even a visit by MSME Minister Darshanapur six months ago had no impact. "The ground reality hasn't changed," she said.

'Are You Here for Votes or Governance?’

Kulkarni shared an incident where a local MLA, at a public event, remarked that he had no interest in Peenya's development because he didn't get votes from the area. "Is governance only about votes? Isn't it the industries that generate your revenue?" he questioned.

He also recalled how former Urban Development Minister and current Energy Minister KJ George reacted angrily when shown a video documenting Peenya’s problems. "He was irritated," he said. "You people only show us problems, while we are doing good work," George reacted.

Cars often experience rough ride due to poor road condition. (ETV Bharat)

Post-Covid Woes Ignored

Chennakeshava, an industrialist, said, "Thousands of MSMEs shut down after Covid. The government knows this. Yet, electricity prices were raised to Rs 7 per unit, and taxes were increased. But no support was extended. Are governments formed just for corruption?" he questioned.

He also criticised a recent statement by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who had said, "We are here for your service, support us." Chennakeshava countered, "Support? What support? We pay taxes, face losses, and get no help. What are you serving?"

Another industrialist, Kumar, said, "Burning of transformers is common here. The roads are filled with potholes. Yet no officer or legislator responds. BBMP collects lakhs in taxes but does nothing in return."

Women are forced to resign soon after pregnancy due to pathetic civic amenities. (ETV Bharat)

A Collective Demand for Change

All industrialists expressed a unanimous demand that the Karnataka government address their long-pending issues on an urgent basis. "The government must wake up and take corrective steps. Otherwise, industries will be forced to move out. We are ready to contribute to the economy, but we need basic infrastructure in return," said Shivakumar.

If the government does not act quickly, what is now a warning may soon become a mass migration of industries from Karnataka's biggest industrial hub — a blow not just to Bengaluru, but to the entire state's economic aspirations.