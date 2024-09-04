ETV Bharat / bharat

Period Of Insurgency Comes To An End In Tripura, Centre Signs Agreement With 2 Tribal Insurgent Outfits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity to the Northeast region, of which three relate to Tripura. He further said above 10,000 individuals have given up arms and joined the mainstream following these agreements.

New Delhi: The 35-years-long insurgency in Tripura on Wednesday comes to an end following the signing of an agreement between the Centre, the Tripura government and two insurgent outfits of the state including the National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

According to the agreement, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, the Centre has sanctioned a special economic development package amounting to Rs 250 crore for a period of four years to be implemented by the state government for the overall development of tribals of Tripura.

"The Government of India and the Government of Tripura have been making concerted efforts to engage the tribal armed groups of Tripura in order to bring peace and harmony in the state, and rehabilitate the cadres so as to enable them to lead a normal life in the society," the agreement stated.

The agreement was signed at North Block in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, and top leaders of both NLFT and ATTF.

Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha and Additional Secretary (Northeast) in the MHA Piyush Goyal were also present for the signing ceremony.

As per the agreement, NLFT and ATTF, from now onwards, shall not extend any support to any other extremist/militant/armed groups by way of training, supply of arms, providing protection or in other manner.

Founder of Tipra Motha Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma told ETV Bharat that the agreement will bring long-lasting peace in the northeast.

The Tipra Motha party, also known as the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, is presently the second-largest party in the Tripura Assembly.

The signing of the agreement took place at a time when neighbouring Bangladesh has been witnessing major turmoil. "If there is anarchy in a neighbouring country, it impacts the northeastern states including Tripura, Assam and others. However, with the signing of the agreement with two insurgent outfits, peace will definitely prevail in the region," said Deb Barma.

