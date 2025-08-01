'Pay Stipend Arrears To 2022 MBBS Interns, They Work For 18-19 hours', SC To Army Medical College

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Delhi-based Army College of Medical Sciences (ACMS) to pay arrears of Rs 25,000 per month to MBBS interns from the 2022 batch.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar. The bench was hearing a petition filed by medical graduate Abhishek Yadav and others, through advocate Tanvi Dubey.
During the hearing, the bench asked senior advocate R Balasubramanian, representing ACMS, why the 2022 interns had not been paid. "Why will you pay a stipend? They deserve it as a matter of right," said the bench.
The bench did not agree with the stance of the ACMS on the matter. "You make them work for 18 hours, 19 hours, and you don't want to pay them a stipend?" said the bench.
The ACMS counsel argued that the college is managed by a private society and does not receive government funding. However, this contention was not accepted by the bench, which made clear that the students must be paid and they have worked for the college.
The bench recorded a statement of Balasubramanian that the college would extend the same Rs 25,000 stipend to all interns, including the 2022 batch.
"We are of the opinion that the same benefit ought to be given to the previous batch as well... We direct that interns of 2022, who had done their internship with the Army Medical College, also be paid an amount of Rs. 25,000 per month. Let the same be calculated and paid within eight weeks," the bench ordered.
The petitioner’s counsel drew the court's attention to the plight of the foreign medical graduates. The counsel said that it is a case of bonded labour if they do not get the stipend. The bench asked why, after rigorous hours, the students were not paid yet, and directed that the matter pertaining to foreign medical graduates be also listed urgently for final arguments.
The apex court noted that despite a September 2023 order mandating a stipend of Rs. 25,000 per month for interns starting October 2023, the previous batch had been left uncompensated.
