'Pay Stipend Arrears To 2022 MBBS Interns, They Work For 18-19 hours', SC To Army Medical College

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Delhi-based Army College of Medical Sciences (ACMS) to pay arrears of Rs 25,000 per month to MBBS interns from the 2022 batch.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar. The bench was hearing a petition filed by medical graduate Abhishek Yadav and others, through advocate Tanvi Dubey.

During the hearing, the bench asked senior advocate R Balasubramanian, representing ACMS, why the 2022 interns had not been paid. "Why will you pay a stipend? They deserve it as a matter of right," said the bench.

The bench did not agree with the stance of the ACMS on the matter. "You make them work for 18 hours, 19 hours, and you don't want to pay them a stipend?" said the bench.

The ACMS counsel argued that the college is managed by a private society and does not receive government funding. However, this contention was not accepted by the bench, which made clear that the students must be paid and they have worked for the college.