'Pay Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For Over-Incarceration Of A Convict': SC to MP govt
The bench also questioned the state's counsel for filing 'misleading' affidavits in the matter, and minced no words in criticising state government for its lapse.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 9:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to a convict who suffered prolonged incarceration in a rape case beyond his actual sentence.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Justice K V Viswanathan. The petitioner was represented by advocate Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki.
The bench was informed that the high court partly allowed the appeal and reduced the sentence under Section 376(1) from life imprisonment to 7 years rigorous imprisonment, while upholding the conviction under all charges. The petitioner’s counsel contended that despite the reduction in sentence, his client continued to remain incarcerated much beyond the period of conviction, owing to an erroneous assumption that the life sentence still stood valid.
The matter was brought to light with a letter dated June 2, 2025, and the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee requested the counsel for the petitioner to file a special leave petition challenging the judgment of the high court.
It was contended before the bench that upon examining the record, it was found that in terms of the surrender certificate dated January 30, 2025, the petitioner had already undergone extra incarceration. “On this discovery, the counsel for the petitioner wrote to the Superintendent, Central Jail, Sagar, on 06.06.2025, seeking immediate release of the petitioner, and marked copies to the M.P. State Legal Services Authority and the Director General (Prisons), Madhya Pradesh”, said the petitioner’s plea in the apex court. The petitioner was released on June 6, 2025.
“Upon examining the record, it was found that in terms of the Surrender Certificate dated 30.01.2025, the Petitioner appears to have already undergone over 21 years of incarceration”, said the petitioner’s plea in the apex court.
The plea in the apex court sought monetary compensation to the petitioner for the wrongful incarceration suffered beyond the sentence imposed by the high court.
Against the backdrop of these facts, the bench directed the state government to pay a compensation to the petitioner, after noting that Sohan Singh suffered extra incarceration, although he was on bail for some time but his jail sentence was only seven years.
The bench also questioned the state's counsel for filing "misleading" affidavits in the matter, and minced no words in criticising the state government for its lapse, which resulted in the convict languishing in jail beyond his sentence. The apex court directed the Madhya Pradesh Legal Services Authority to continue with the exercise to find similar cases.
Last month, the apex court had given two weeks to the Madhya Pradesh government to respond in a matter in which a rape convict spent nearly eight years in prison, despite having undergone his seven-year sentence, saying “the facts of this case are quite shocking”.
The bench noted that the petitioner was put to trial in the court of sessions judge, Khurai, District Sagar, Madhya Pradesh for the offence punishable under Sections 376(1), 450 and 560B of the IPC.
The apex court had noted that though the high court in October 2017, partly allowed the appeal by the petitioner by reducing the sentence of life imprisonment to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, the petitioner came to be released from jail only on June 6, 2025.
The apex court said it would like to know how such a serious lapse occurred and why the petitioner remained in jail for over 8 years even after undergoing the entire sentence of seven years. “We want the state to offer an appropriate explanation in this regard. We grant two weeks’ time to the state to file an appropriate reply to the aforesaid”, said the apex court. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 8, 2025, on the top of the board.
Singh moved the apex court against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's judgment of October 10, 2017. The sessions trial resulted in the conviction of the petitioner and in July 2005, he was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment .
Read more