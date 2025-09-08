ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pay Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For Over-Incarceration Of A Convict': SC to MP govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to a convict who suffered prolonged incarceration in a rape case beyond his actual sentence.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Justice K V Viswanathan. The petitioner was represented by advocate Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki.

The bench was informed that the high court partly allowed the appeal and reduced the sentence under Section 376(1) from life imprisonment to 7 years rigorous imprisonment, while upholding the conviction under all charges. The petitioner’s counsel contended that despite the reduction in sentence, his client continued to remain incarcerated much beyond the period of conviction, owing to an erroneous assumption that the life sentence still stood valid.

The matter was brought to light with a letter dated June 2, 2025, and the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee requested the counsel for the petitioner to file a special leave petition challenging the judgment of the high court.

It was contended before the bench that upon examining the record, it was found that in terms of the surrender certificate dated January 30, 2025, the petitioner had already undergone extra incarceration. “On this discovery, the counsel for the petitioner wrote to the Superintendent, Central Jail, Sagar, on 06.06.2025, seeking immediate release of the petitioner, and marked copies to the M.P. State Legal Services Authority and the Director General (Prisons), Madhya Pradesh”, said the petitioner’s plea in the apex court. The petitioner was released on June 6, 2025.

“Upon examining the record, it was found that in terms of the Surrender Certificate dated 30.01.2025, the Petitioner appears to have already undergone over 21 years of incarceration”, said the petitioner’s plea in the apex court.

The plea in the apex court sought monetary compensation to the petitioner for the wrongful incarceration suffered beyond the sentence imposed by the high court.