Pay Rs 20K To Army Central Welfare Fund: HC To Authority Seeking Adjournment In IPR Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the intellectual property authority to make a payment of Rs 20,000 towards the Army Central Welfare Fund after its counsel sought an adjournment in an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) case. Justice Saurabh Banerjee imposed the costs while noting that a request to defer the proceedings was there on the last three dates as well.

In the order passed on May 8, Justice Banerjee said the amount shall be deposited within four weeks. "Since the learned counsel for the respondent sought adjournment on the last three dates as well, in the interest of justice, renotify on 06.08.2025, albeit, subject to costs of Rs 20,000 to be paid by the respondent to the Army Central Welfare Fund within a period of four weeks," the court said.

The counsel appearing for the Controller of Patents and Designs, the intellectual property authority, said although written submissions have been filed in the matter, he did not have any "specific instructions" yet. The case before the court, filed in 2023, pertains to a patent dispute, in which the petitioner sought registration of his patent in India.