Pay More For Certified Workers, Recognise Formal Training: Jayant Chaudhary Tells Industry

New Delhi: India’s demographic dividend, which includes approximately 230 million youth between the ages of 15 and 29, is at a critical inflection point. The 16th edition of the FICCI Global Skills Summit, which occurred in New Delhi on Friday, highlighted this glaring reality with calls for systemic reform, industry involvement, and a new way to value skills globally in the rapidly changing economies.

Under the theme of ‘Empowering Youth, Energising Economy: Building Future-Ready Workforce’, the summit served as a call to action to rethink India’s skilling ecosystem with a sharp focus on valuation, innovation, financial literacy, digital professionalisation, and institutional reform.

“No Price for Employability”: Minister Jayant Chaudhary Calls for Skills Valuation

Jayant Chaudhary, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, opened the summit with a blunt observation: India has no real ‘price’ for employability.

“Just as there was no carbon pricing in the early days of climate policy, we don’t today really have a price around skilling,” Chaudhary said. “We have to ensure we consciously try to create better rewards for certified workers to formally value what they do."

Drawing a distinction between informal labour and certified skillsets, he called upon industry to stop relying on ad-hoc practices and start recognising qualifications with meaningful pay scales.

The minister added that while young Indians are graduating in large numbers, many remain unemployable, not because of a lack of intent, but because the education system cannot keep pace with the disruption caused by technology. “The future of skills and new tech is already here. We just need to prepare ourselves,” he said.

A New Framework for the Future: Two Major Reports Released

Two significant reports were launched during the event:

FICCI–KPMG Knowledge Report on ‘Next-Gen Skills for a Global Workforce’;

FICCI–FRSN Knowledge Report on ‘Grading Framework for ITIs in India’.

The KPMG report presents a strategic roadmap for transitioning from traditional automation to AI-driven ecosystems, with six key recommendations:

Tailored AI skilling frameworks per sector;

Modernised ITI curricula incorporating human-AI interface training;

Localised AI skilling hubs in Tier 2 and 3 cities;

Strengthening academia-industry collaboration;

Supporting transition pathways for those in disrupted sectors;

And focusing on inclusive skilling, especially for India’s vast informal workforce.

AI, the report says, is set to grow into a $4.8 trillion global economy by 2033, and India must act now to convert potential disruption into opportunity.

Meanwhile, the FICCI-FRSN report introduces a radical new way of evaluating over 15,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in India. Instead of just tracking enrolment or infrastructure, it focuses on outcomes: learner readiness, job placements, and institutional effectiveness.

By using triangulated feedback from students, alumni, employers, and administrators, the framework seeks to enable targeted policy reform. Crucially, it links the concept of "skill pricing" with industry participation, pushing for higher wages for certified professionals and performance-based improvement strategies.

Apprenticeship Expansion: Dr Vikramjit Sahney Calls for PPP Push

Echoing the call for public-private collaboration, Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Vice Chairman of the Central Apprenticeship Council, announced a new apprenticeship initiative to train 10,000 students across Punjab and Haryana, launching this October.

“We cannot afford to let our demographic dividend become a social liability,” he warned, noting the rising youth unemployment and its links to frustration, migration, and social unrest.

Dr Sahney has already adopted 10 ITIs and set up a Centre of Excellence in Ludhiana, complete with robotic welding units, 3D printing machines, and CNC tools, a model he urged industry leaders to replicate.

“Skill-building cannot just be a government project,” he said. “It has to be a national movement with deep industry participation.”

Industry’s Role: Reliance’s Bijay Sahoo Urges Domestic Innovation

Bijay Sahoo, Chair of FICCI’s Skills Committee and Group President–Strategic HR at Reliance Industries, underscored India’s untapped talent pool.