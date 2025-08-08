Pay More For Certified Workers, Recognise Formal Training: Jayant Chaudhary Tells Industry

New Delhi: India’s demographic dividend, which includes approximately 230 million youth between the ages of 15 and 29, is at a critical inflection point. The 16th edition of the FICCI Global Skills Summit, which occurred in New Delhi on Friday, highlighted this glaring reality with calls for systemic reform, industry involvement, and a new way to value skills globally in the rapidly changing economies.
Under the theme of ‘Empowering Youth, Energising Economy: Building Future-Ready Workforce’, the summit served as a call to action to rethink India’s skilling ecosystem with a sharp focus on valuation, innovation, financial literacy, digital professionalisation, and institutional reform.
“No Price for Employability”: Minister Jayant Chaudhary Calls for Skills Valuation
Jayant Chaudhary, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, opened the summit with a blunt observation: India has no real ‘price’ for employability.
“Just as there was no carbon pricing in the early days of climate policy, we don’t today really have a price around skilling,” Chaudhary said. “We have to ensure we consciously try to create better rewards for certified workers to formally value what they do."
Drawing a distinction between informal labour and certified skillsets, he called upon industry to stop relying on ad-hoc practices and start recognising qualifications with meaningful pay scales.
The minister added that while young Indians are graduating in large numbers, many remain unemployable, not because of a lack of intent, but because the education system cannot keep pace with the disruption caused by technology. “The future of skills and new tech is already here. We just need to prepare ourselves,” he said.
A New Framework for the Future: Two Major Reports Released
Two significant reports were launched during the event:
- FICCI–KPMG Knowledge Report on ‘Next-Gen Skills for a Global Workforce’;
- FICCI–FRSN Knowledge Report on ‘Grading Framework for ITIs in India’.
The KPMG report presents a strategic roadmap for transitioning from traditional automation to AI-driven ecosystems, with six key recommendations:
- Tailored AI skilling frameworks per sector;
- Modernised ITI curricula incorporating human-AI interface training;
- Localised AI skilling hubs in Tier 2 and 3 cities;
- Strengthening academia-industry collaboration;
- Supporting transition pathways for those in disrupted sectors;
- And focusing on inclusive skilling, especially for India’s vast informal workforce.
AI, the report says, is set to grow into a $4.8 trillion global economy by 2033, and India must act now to convert potential disruption into opportunity.
Meanwhile, the FICCI-FRSN report introduces a radical new way of evaluating over 15,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in India. Instead of just tracking enrolment or infrastructure, it focuses on outcomes: learner readiness, job placements, and institutional effectiveness.
By using triangulated feedback from students, alumni, employers, and administrators, the framework seeks to enable targeted policy reform. Crucially, it links the concept of "skill pricing" with industry participation, pushing for higher wages for certified professionals and performance-based improvement strategies.
Apprenticeship Expansion: Dr Vikramjit Sahney Calls for PPP Push
Echoing the call for public-private collaboration, Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Vice Chairman of the Central Apprenticeship Council, announced a new apprenticeship initiative to train 10,000 students across Punjab and Haryana, launching this October.
“We cannot afford to let our demographic dividend become a social liability,” he warned, noting the rising youth unemployment and its links to frustration, migration, and social unrest.
Dr Sahney has already adopted 10 ITIs and set up a Centre of Excellence in Ludhiana, complete with robotic welding units, 3D printing machines, and CNC tools, a model he urged industry leaders to replicate.
“Skill-building cannot just be a government project,” he said. “It has to be a national movement with deep industry participation.”
Industry’s Role: Reliance’s Bijay Sahoo Urges Domestic Innovation
Bijay Sahoo, Chair of FICCI’s Skills Committee and Group President–Strategic HR at Reliance Industries, underscored India’s untapped talent pool.
“Eighty million Indians use ChatGPT today, paying around ₹2,000 a month. But why can’t we build this ourselves?” he asked.
Sahoo called for an “ecosystem mindset”, where companies don’t just absorb skilled workers but help co-create curricula and invest in future technologies, from AI and robotics to IoT and computer vision.
“It’s not about capability, we already have the skills. It’s about the ecosystem and commitment.”
‘Learn to Learn’: Experts Stress Multi-Skill Futures
Preeti Arora, senior vice president at Wadhwani Foundation, highlighted the fast-vanishing relevance of traditional job roles. “We have to prepare our youth for a career of multiple functions and shifting domains,” she told ETV Bharat. “The real skill is ‘learning to learn’ decision-making, creativity, adaptability, and global citizenship. These are not soft skills anymore; they are survival skills.”
She encouraged young people to align with roles that match their heart and mind, instead of chasing crowd-driven trends. “Your skills and your mindset must rise together,” she added.
Financial Literacy: Beware of Easy Money Traps
In a candid conversation with ETV Bharat, financial literacy expert Subhayu Das warned young people against investing blindly in cryptocurrency and other “get-rich-quick” schemes.
“We are seeing students lured by flashy ads about Bitcoin or crypto on social media, thinking it’s easy money. But these are mostly unregulated markets in India,” he said.
Das announced the roll-out of a free 22-hour e-learning course that was designed as part of the National Skills Mission, available on mobile or laptop and which teaches the basics of investing, policy literacy, and how to make good financial decisions in a fun, informative manner.
"You can start investing the day you join because you can research. Do your homework. Don't get trapped. If we don't start at the school level, we will never change how we understand money," he added.
LinkedIn Versus Resumes: Leveraging Digital Professionally
Meghna Mittal, Senior Trust Review Operations Lead at LinkedIn, explained the differences between the traditional resume format and LinkedIn profile format.
"Resumes are static. LinkedIn is dynamic. You can showcase projects, engage with different people, you can write updates and build your own brand," she said.
Mittal said that there is a rise in fake job postings on digital job boards and social media. "Generally, if anyone asks you to pay for a job, it's a scam. Always verify the source of the job. LinkedIn has trust and safety teams working against this problem by investigating the fake posts," she said.
Deepika Sharma, Senior Account Director at LinkedIn, said it is really important for freshers to realise that LinkedIn is meant to be used professionally, not as Facebook. "Join professional groups, write meaningful content, connect organically, you do not need a premium account," she said.
On AI-powered resume tools, Mittal noted that while automation helps, real skills and verified experience are what recruiters value most. “LinkedIn runs multiple internal checks to ensure profile authenticity; that’s why it's the most trusted platform globally,” she said.
Policy Backing: NEP 2020 as Catalyst
Chaudhary emphasised that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 offers the legislative support needed to drive change, enabling foreign collaborations, modern technology adoption, and academic flexibility.
“We are opening up the old-world academia to industry collaboration. We want corporates to not just recruit talent, but co-create talent,” he said.
Key takeaways:
- India lacks formal pricing and valuation of skills, and this must change.
- Apprenticeship and PPP models offer scalable solutions.
- India must shift from automation to AI-readiness with inclusive frameworks.
- Financial and digital literacy must be woven into mainstream education.
- Professional networking and digital branding via platforms like LinkedIn are now core to employability.
