Pawan Kalyan's Son, Injured In Fire Accident In Singapore, To Remain Under Supervision For Three Days

Amaravati: Mark Shakar, the younger son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, will be under observation for three more days in a Singapore hospital following a fire accident on Tuesday. The incident left him with injuries to his hands and legs, and smoke had entered his lungs.

Kalyan, who rushed to Singapore after the accident, visited the hospital and spoke to the doctors attending to Shankar. The doctors informed him that Shankar is showing signs of recovery, though they are conducting several tests to monitor the effects of smoke inhalation on his lungs.

Initially, Shankar was treated in the emergency ward, but on Wednesday morning, he was shifted to a general ward. Doctors decided to keep him under observation for another three days while continuing various tests to ensure his stable recovery.

Before leaving for Singapore on Tuesday, Kalyan said, "I have been told that he is reasonably well, but right now they are conducting a bronchoscopy. The final report will come on Wednesday morning. Hopefully, everything will be alright."

The actor-politician said fire broke out during a summer camp attended by 30 children. One child died and 15 others were injured. He conveyed his condolences to the parents of the deceased, a classmate of Shankar.

Kalyan said workers at a construction site next to the summer camp rescued the children before the arrival of the fire engine and thanked the rescuers for their bravery. He received a phone call around 7.30 am on Tuesday about the incident when he was on a visit to Araku.

"I thought it to be a minor incident without knowing the intensity. He has been admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing a bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia," he said

His four-day visit to Alluri Sitharama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts had to be cut shot due to the accident. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enquiring about Shankar's condition and for informing the Indian high commissioner in Singapore.