Patna: RLM MP Upendra Kushwaha Receives Death Threats Ahead Of PM Modi's Bihar Visit

Patna: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar on Friday, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and MP Upendra Kushwaha had received death threats allegedly from a gang linked to Lawrence Bishnoi. Following this, the police department has become alert. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) is one of the constituent parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

MP Kushwaha said that a big gang had threatened to kill him, and posted the information about the threats on social media, seeking immediate action from the Patna police.

'You will be finished within 10 days': In a post on his X account, he said, 'On Thursday evening between 8:52 pm and 9:20 pm, I received 7 consecutive threatening calls from mobile numbers +916305129156 and +919229567466 in the name of a big gang. Also, I was threatened via MMS/SMS at 8:57 pm from the number +917569196793. If I continue speaking against a particular party, you (Kushwaha) will be finished within 10 days.'

This threatening incident is expected to make the election environment more toxic while posing bigger challenges to security agencies.

Threat in the name of this gangster: After this incident, Upendra Kushwaha contacted the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna and demanded immediate investigation and strict action against the culprits. He said that such threats are not only a threat to his personal safety but it is also a serious challenge to democracy.

"I expect the police administration to understand the seriousness of this matter and catch the culprits as soon as possible and punish them as per the law. Such elements should not be spared. Because this is not just a crime against me but against the entire democratic system." - Upendra Kushwaha, National President, RLM.

Law and order ahead of elections: Questions are now being raised about the security of Upendra Kushwaha. The election season has started in Bihar and in such a situation, the death threats being received by political leaders raise questions on the law and order situation in the state. The Patna Police has taken cognizance of this matter and started an investigation. SSP Patna said that this is a serious matter, and the accused will be arrested as soon as possible.

According to the police, the Bishnoi gang is known for often threatening political and business personalities. However, it is not yet clear whether this threat has come from the Bishnoi gang or some other gang is involved in this.

Patna Police has taken cognizance of the matter and started an investigation. Police officials said that the numbers giving threats are being traced and efforts will be made to catch the culprits soon. SSP Patna said that this is a serious matter and we are looking into it on a priority basis. Whoever is involved in this incident will be arrested as soon as possible, he said.

In Bihar, many leaders have been threatened in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi many times before, including leaders like Pappu Yadav. In all such cases, the police have arrested the accused and sent them behind bars.