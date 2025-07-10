Patna Tops India's Flood Severity Index, Assam Leads In Flood Frequency With 800+ Occurrences In Six Decades

New Delhi: For decades, India has been grappling with frequent floods leading to the loss of thousands of lives and billions of economic damages across the country. While about 75 percent of the annual rainfall takes place over the rainy season of four months (June-September), until very recently, the country did not have an extensive, district-scale indicator to assess the extent of floods in different regions. To fill this gap, researchers from IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and the Ministry of Jal Shakti have developed a new District Flood Severity Index (DFSI).

The new index, published in a recent edition of Natural Hazards journal, is India's first significant attempt to chart a district-based, observation-driven measure of flood vulnerability and damage. The DFSI data is compiled based on the India Flood Inventory with Impacts (IFI-Impacts) and stands positioned to change the way India plans and prepares for flood disasters.

Why DFSI Is Necessary?

India is one of the most flood-prone countries in the world. Between 1975 and 2015, approximately 1.13 lakh human lives were lost to floods in the country, which accounts for 2765 deaths annually. The country's heavy reliance on the southwest monsoon, which brings 75 percent of annual rainfall in just four months (June-September), makes it especially vulnerable to intense and localised flood events.

Despite this, until now, there was no detailed and overall flood severity index available at the scale of districts. "Disaster management decisions, particularly relief fund disbursement and emergency response, are made at the district level. So, a district-centric severity index is not just useful, it's essential," says Manabendra Saharia, the lead author and civil engineering professor at IIT Delhi.

The Index: What It Measures And Why It Matters

The District Flood Severity Index (DFSI) is prepared based on six key variables:

1. Number of Flood Events

2. Mean Flood Duration

3. Fatalities

4. Injuries

5. Flooded Area (% of District Area)

6. Population

These are combined using a log-transformed formula to scale the index into an interpretable range. High weightage is given to human fatalities, which are the most direct and tragic consequence of flooding.

Unlike existing models that are largely hazard-focused or rely on satellite data alone, DFSI combines observational ground data with hydrologic-hydrodynamic modeling (via ILDAS) and population datasets, giving a more comprehensive and human-centric view of flood impact.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor SN Mishra, a climate change scientist and visiting professor at TERI School of Advanced Studies, highlighted, "Floods remain India's most frequent and devastating hazard. It is further intensified by climate change, leading to tragic outcomes, as was seen in recent events in Himachal Pradesh. The development of a district-level Flood Severity Index using the IFI-Impacts database is a timely and valuable contribution. Since the district is the key administrative unit for disaster management, this detailed impact-based index will greatly aid targeted planning, resource allocation and risk mitigation."

This is a commendable effort in addressing a long-standing gap in India's flood risk management framework, he added.

The DFSI reveals an unsettling pattern of recurring, high-impact floods across India. Among the top 30 flood-prone districts, most are either located along major river basins (Ganga, Brahmaputra) or on coastal belts.

Top 5 Flood-Prone Districts (by DFSI Score)

(i) Patna (Bihar) - DFSI: 19.37

(ii) Murshidabad (West Bengal) - DFSI: 19.01

(iii) Thane (Maharashtra) - DFSI: 18.88

(iv) North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) - DFSI: 18.86

(v) Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) - DFSI: 18.84

Districts such as Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Kamrup in Assam, and Gorakhpur and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, also feature prominently, with some experiencing more than 200 flood events over five decades.

Surprisingly, Chamoli in Uttarakhand, a hilly district not typically seen as flood-prone, also appears in the top 30, underscoring the devastating effects of isolated but high-intensity events like glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

The Ganga And Brahmaputra Basins: Epicentres Of Disaster

Out of the 30 most flood-affected districts, 17 lie in the Ganga Basin and three in the Brahmaputra Basin, which are considered two of the most densely-populated and hydrologically volatile regions in India.

"High population density, poor land use planning and proximity to rivers suggest that even moderate floods can have extensive impacts," notes Dr Sharad K Jain, co-author and hydrologist.

For instance, Assam in North-East India experiences the largest number of floods in India, with more than 800 flood occurrences over last 56 years, suggesting that every year, on average, it experiences at least 14 flood events. Other flood-prone states, in descending order of events include Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Urban And Coastal Vulnerabilities

The DFSI also brings into focus the urban flood crises in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, where unplanned expansion into low-lying areas has aggravated flood risks. Meanwhile, coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal face dual threats from cyclones and high-intensity rainfall.

Why DFSI Is A Game-Changer For Policy And Planning

What sets DFSI apart is its actionability. Unlike past flood maps or state-level disaster assessments, DFSI offers a fine-scale, data-backed view that allows district-level disaster preparedness planning, priority-based infrastructure investments, real-time response and relief targeting, and long-term zoning and land use reforms.

The index can also inform Business Continuity Planning (BCP) by identifying which infrastructure assets, bridges, schools, hospitals, lie in high-DFSI zones.

"Traditional flood indices mostly explain how large or rare a flood is. Our District Flood Severity Index adds the human dimension, combining past fatalities, economic losses, population exposure and extent of inundation. We specially designed it for districts, and we are working on refining it to even finer scales,” Prof Manabendra Saharia

He added, "We hope that DFSI will be useful in evidence-based targeted flood management in India. There is scope to further refine it if more data is available, for example, data of economic losses. Another level of improvement could be by collecting and using tehsil/ block level data. Further, in place of district population, one can use data of affected population (if available)."

Dheeraj Joshi, one of the contributors in the study, stated, "It's time we move from managing disasters to managing risk. DFSI is a foundational step in that transition."

The Way Forward: Need For National Flood Portal

Despite promising results, the authors have cautioned that DFSI's effectiveness will depend on continued data collection, institutional support and policy integration.

Saharia has urged for creation of a National Flood Data Portal where data from various ministries (IMD, NDMA, CWC, state disaster authorities) can be integrated, verified and updated routinely.

"Currently, flood data is fragmented across departments and often buried in outdated reports. We need standardised protocols for collecting and reporting flood impact data at the district level," he says.

For now, as climate change has worsened rainfall patterns and pushed flood risk into new territories, DFSI offers policymakers a data-driven tool to identify and mitigate flood risks across the country.

Also Read

4 River Sites In Severe Flood Situation; 11 Above Warning Level, Says Govt Water Body

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far