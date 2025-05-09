ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna: Students Of Govt Blind High School Lock Up Gates, Demand Books, Better Food And Healthcare

Patna: Students of the Government Residential School for the Blind Children, a century-old institution in the state capital, locked themselves up inside their school on Friday alleging that the government has turned blind to their needs.

Their teachers arrived to find the gates shut and the students raising slogans for their demands, including better food, music and computer teachers, new books, healthcare facilities, and starting higher secondary classes.

"The government has completely forgotten us. The food provided is so bad that we force us to eat it. We have forgotten the taste of fruits. We have been demanding music and computer teachers for several years, but to no avail," the protesting school students told ETV Bharat.

The emaciated, malnourished students added that education stops for a majority of them after passing class X board because the school has no further classes.

They had arranged for a microphone and a public address system to air their grievances, and also complained about thefts of their valuables and cell phones.