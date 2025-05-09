Patna: Students Of Govt Blind High School Lock Up Gates, Demand Books, Better Food And Healthcare

Patna: Students of the Government Residential School for the Blind Children, a century-old institution in the state capital, locked themselves up inside their school on Friday alleging that the government has turned blind to their needs.
Their teachers arrived to find the gates shut and the students raising slogans for their demands, including better food, music and computer teachers, new books, healthcare facilities, and starting higher secondary classes.
"The government has completely forgotten us. The food provided is so bad that we force us to eat it. We have forgotten the taste of fruits. We have been demanding music and computer teachers for several years, but to no avail," the protesting school students told ETV Bharat.
The emaciated, malnourished students added that education stops for a majority of them after passing class X board because the school has no further classes.
They had arranged for a microphone and a public address system to air their grievances, and also complained about thefts of their valuables and cell phones.
Started in 1922, the Government Blind High School functions under the social welfare department (SWD), and has just 68 students, who stay in the hostel inside the campus - a secure facility with high walls laced with barbed wire running along the perimeter. There are 11 teachers to cater to all the classes.
Asked about the students' protests, the school principal-in-charge Amarendra Kumar, who was locked outside, quipped: "There are no problems inside."
Meanwhile, the SWD officials tried hard to placate the protestors, who finally budged after several hours.
"The demands of the students of the blind school are very mundane ones and could be easily met. We have come to know about the demand for higher secondary education at the school. We are working on it, and it is just a matter of time," SWD secretary Bandana Preyashi told ETV Bharat.
As per the 2011 census, Bihar had 5.49 lakh blind and visually impaired people. Various public and private agencies now peg the numbers around 7 lakh. The gaps in data make it difficult to assess the number of children in the school-going age group. In all, there are at least three schools catering to about 200 blind students in the state.