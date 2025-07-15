ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna Lawyer Murder Solved In 24 Hours; Daughter’s Lover Hired Contract Killers, Say Police

SSP Kartikeya Sharma addresses the media in Patna on Tuesday regarding the arrest of the accused involved in the murder of lawyer Jitendra Kumar Mehta. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Patna Police has made a shocking disclosure of the murder of lawyer Jitendra Kumar Mehta, which took place on July 13 in the Sultanganj police station area of ​​the capital Patna, and has revealed the whole matter in just 24 hours. In this sensational case, the conspiracy to kill the lawyer was hatched by his elder daughter's lover, Mohammad Shoaib alias Sonu, himself.

Contract of Rs 1.5 lakh

According to the police, Shoaib had given a contract of Rs 1.5 lakh for the murder of the lawyer, out of which Rs 10,000 was given in advance. The reason for the murder is said to be the lawyer's opposition to the relationship between his daughter and Shoaib.

Revelation of the lawyer murder case

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, SSP Kartikeya Sharma said that the deceased lawyer was very angry about his daughter's relationship with her boyfriend and had strictly refused marriage. Angered by this, Shoaib hatched a conspiracy to kill the lawyer.

Eight arrested

Police arrested eight accused in this case. All of them are residents of Patna. In which the main conspirator, Mohammad Shoaib alias Sonu, the main shooter, Aditya Kumar, Niranjan Kumar, Nandan Kumar, Akash Usen, Mohammad Ali alias Sahil, Himanshu Kumar and Roshan Kumar have been arrested by the police.