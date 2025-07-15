Patna Lawyer Murder Solved In 24 Hours; Daughter’s Lover Hired Contract Killers, Say Police

Patna: The Patna Police has made a shocking disclosure of the murder of lawyer Jitendra Kumar Mehta, which took place on July 13 in the Sultanganj police station area of the capital Patna, and has revealed the whole matter in just 24 hours. In this sensational case, the conspiracy to kill the lawyer was hatched by his elder daughter's lover, Mohammad Shoaib alias Sonu, himself.
Contract of Rs 1.5 lakh
According to the police, Shoaib had given a contract of Rs 1.5 lakh for the murder of the lawyer, out of which Rs 10,000 was given in advance. The reason for the murder is said to be the lawyer's opposition to the relationship between his daughter and Shoaib.
Revelation of the lawyer murder case
Addressing the media here on Tuesday, SSP Kartikeya Sharma said that the deceased lawyer was very angry about his daughter's relationship with her boyfriend and had strictly refused marriage. Angered by this, Shoaib hatched a conspiracy to kill the lawyer.
Eight arrested
Police arrested eight accused in this case. All of them are residents of Patna. In which the main conspirator, Mohammad Shoaib alias Sonu, the main shooter, Aditya Kumar, Niranjan Kumar, Nandan Kumar, Akash Usen, Mohammad Ali alias Sahil, Himanshu Kumar and Roshan Kumar have been arrested by the police.
Stolen bike recovered
Police have also recovered a stolen FZ motorcycle, a pistol, two magazines and five live cartridges from them. Police have started questioning all the accused.
"The main accused, Mohammad Shoaib, is already married and has a child. Despite this, he was in a relationship with the deceased lawyer's daughter and was pressuring her for marriage," said Kartikeya Sharma, SSP
Further investigation continues
The police are now investigating the criminal records of all the arrested accused. The SSP also said that if needed in the investigation, the lawyer's daughter will also be questioned.
