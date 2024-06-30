Patna Hotel Fire: 'Fake' Death Certificate Presented to Claim Rs 83 Lakh from US Firm

False insurance claim in Patna hotel fire mishap (ETV Bharat)

Patna : A strange case has been unearthed in the Patna hotel fire incident. A claim of Rs 83 lakh has been made to an American insurance company by making an allegedly fake death certificate. Enquiries by the insurance firm revealed that the name of the person whose death certificate has been presented to the company is not found in the records of the police, fire department and the municipal corporation office.

On 25th April, a fire broke out and many cylinders exploded in Pal Hotel and Amrit Hotel near Station Golambar in Kotwali police station area of ​​Patna. Eight people were killed, who were identified as Rahul Kumar, Dinesh Singh, Chandrakala Kumari, Tej Pratap, Ritesh Kumar, Raj Lakshmi Kisku, Priyanka Kumari and Miloni Kisku. This is entered in the police records and those of the fire department as well. All the deceased were identified and their relatives took away the dead bodies.

9th Deceased: A claim is made for person whose name is not there in the list of the deceased in the police records. A person has presented his mother's death certificate for insurance claim but her name is not in the police records. There is no name of a woman named Suman Lal anywhere in the records. Despite this, a person named Ankit presented the death certificate in the US insurance company National Life Group and claimed Rs 83 lakh. This was revealed when the representative of the US company reached Patna to investigate the claim.

False Claim Raised: Girish Nandan, an employee of the America Insurance Company, said that according to the person named Ankit who made the claim, his mother died due to the fire in the hotel. When the insurance company received this claim, the company sent its representative to investigate it. The representative reached Patna for investigation and when he checked the list of the deceased in Patna's Kotwali police station, he could not find it. Neither the name of the deceased was found in the municipal corporation records nor in the fire department.

"The name in which the death certificate was made was not found in the municipal corporation office, nor in the fire department. No information about this death certificate was found in the Kotwali police station. When the certificate was investigated in the statistics department, it was found to be completely fake. The statistics officer said that this certificate looks fake. The statistics registration number used in the court is not matching." -Girish Nandan, employee of an insurance company.