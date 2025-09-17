ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna High Court Orders Removal Of The AI Deep Fake Video Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi And His Mother

Patna: The Patna high court, on Wednesday, directed the social media platforms to remove the AI-generated ‘deep fake’ video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deceased mother Heeraben Modi. It also issued notices to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Congress, Election Commission of India, as well as, the central and the Bihar governments in this regard.

Pronouncing the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Vivekanand Singh, the bench of acting chief justice PB Bajanthri and justice Alok Kumar Sinha asked all social media intermediaries to stop the circulation of the video in the light of the various Supreme Court judgments that have held the right to privacy and dignity as integral to the fundamental rights of a person.

“To avoid further damages, if any, the respondents - number six to eight – are hereby directed not to circulate the subject video clipping from here afterwards until further orders to be passed by this court,” the bench ordered.

Respondents number six to eight listed in the petition are Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Google India (YouTube), and X (formerly Twitter) India. The video, which was allegedly circulated by the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) showed the Prime Minister being scolded by his mother over his public policies, including demonetisation.

Singh, in the PIL, had asserted that the video was disrespectful and damaged the dignity of Heeraben. He had argued that it was circulated with the full knowledge of Rahul.