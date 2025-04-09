ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna HC Grants Bail To NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Accused

The investigation revealed that Sikandar Yadavendu's role was limited to getting a hotel room for his family, and he was not connected to any conspiracy.

Patna: The Patna High Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to Sikandar Yadavendu, who has been accused of leaking the question paper of NEET-UG 2024. Sensational reporting presented Yadavendu as the mastermind, causing serious damage to his character.

An FIR was registered at Shastri Nagar Police Station and the investigation was handed over to the CBI, which took over the case on June 23, 2024. Petitioner's advocate Apoorv Harsh argued that Yadavendu is innocent and the allegations leveled against him are completely baseless.

It has now become clear in the investigation that Yadavendu's role was limited to getting a hotel room for his family. He was not found to have any connection with any conspiracy, like leaking the paper or hiring a solver.

The bail came as a big relief to his family. The high court has directed Yadavendu to fully cooperate in the investigation.

On May 5, 2024, the investigation was launched in the NEET paper leak case by the Economic Offences Unit (EoU), followed by the CBI. The central investigating agency registered the first FIR naming eight persons — Sanjeev Mukhiya, Sikandar Yadavendu, Ayush Raj, Rocky, Amit Anand, Nitish Kumar, Bittu and Akhilesh — as accused. Over 30 suspects have been arrested so far in the case.

