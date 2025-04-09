ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna HC Grants Bail To NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Accused

Patna: The Patna High Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to Sikandar Yadavendu, who has been accused of leaking the question paper of NEET-UG 2024. Sensational reporting presented Yadavendu as the mastermind, causing serious damage to his character.

An FIR was registered at Shastri Nagar Police Station and the investigation was handed over to the CBI, which took over the case on June 23, 2024. Petitioner's advocate Apoorv Harsh argued that Yadavendu is innocent and the allegations leveled against him are completely baseless.

It has now become clear in the investigation that Yadavendu's role was limited to getting a hotel room for his family. He was not found to have any connection with any conspiracy, like leaking the paper or hiring a solver.