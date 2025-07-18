Patna Becoming India's Crime Capital? Series Of Murders In 15 Days Raise Alarms Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

Patna: A series of murders in Bihar's capital city Patna over the last 15 days has sparked fear among the people, raising serious questions about the state's law and order situation. With criminal incidents rising unabated ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, the Opposition has termed Patna as the 'Crime Capital of India'.

The recent incident, in which a man was shot dead by five gunmen inside Patna's Paras hospital, corroborates the law and order situation of the state. Despite presence of security, criminals entered the patient's room and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

As per reports, Bihar has been witnessing a spate of criminal incidents over the last few days. Precisely, in the last 15 days, Patna alone has witnessed several major crimes including the hospital shooting and murder of noted businessman Gopal Khemka. In another incident, a private bank manager was found dead under mysterious circumstances. In fact, in the month of July, there have been reports of murder across the state almost every single day.

Series Of Murders In Patna

On the night of July 4, at around 11 PM, businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his residence. The murder took place just 250 meters away from Gandhi Maidan Police Station. His house is also reportedly situated near the residences of the SSP and Patna SP. Following the incident, the opposition cornered the ruling government over law and order breakdown. Even though Patna Police arrested both the shooter and the conspirator, the motive behind the murder is still unknown.

On July 6, a school owner Ajit Kumar was murdered in Khagaul police station area near Saguna Mor. During investigation, Police found that it was Ajit's wife who had paid the driver to kill him. Police cited property dispute as the murder motive.

On July 11, in Dhana village under Ranitalab police station, sand trader Ramakant Yadav was shot dead by criminals. The culprits managed to flee after the murder, but were later caught.

On July 12, grocery trader Vikram Jha was shot dead by few bike-borne miscreants in Ram Krishna Nagar area of Patna. The attackers are still at large, police sources said.

On July 13, lawyer Jitendra Kumar was shot dead just 300 meters from the Sultan Ganj police station. Police, however, managed to arrest the accused within 36 hours, and revealed that the incident was a fallout of a love affair.

On the same day (July 13), in Punpun area of Patna, veterinary doctor Surendra Kewat was shot dead for his alleged association with a political party. So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

On July 16, Abhishek Varun, a private bank manager, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. His body was recovered from a dry well. Police are still investigating how he reached from Kankarbagh to Beur and whether he died after accidentally falling in the well or something else happened.

On July 17 morning, in Patna's posh locality Boring Road, five armed miscreants entered Room No. 209 of Paras Hospital and opened fire at a man, who happened to be a notorious criminal from Shahabad area, out on parole for medical treatment. Police have arrested one of the five miscreants so far.

'Crime Capital Of India'

Amid rising crimes in the state, senior Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on CM Nitish Kumar and BJP-led Central Government and said, "Bihar has now become the 'Crime Capital of India', where fear has gripped every street, and people are living in constant worry. With no jobs, youths are being pushed into crime under the influence of notorious criminals. The CM is busy saving his seat, while BJP ministers are raking in commissions."

Unemployment Factor Behind Rise In Crimes?

ADG (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan said that the months of May, June and July usually witness a huge spike in the number of crimes. He explained that during the rainy season, many farmers are unemployed, which could be a factor behind the rise in crimes.

Psychotherapist Dr Binda Singh said if police officers are claiming higher crime rates in June, it may be based on past data and personal experience. "But since it's election season, unemployment and lack of daily wage work could be the real reasons why many youths are turning to crime," she said.

"The truth is that most criminals nowadays are young. They want fame and luxury quickly, and in that desire, they stop caring about what is right and what is wrong. Even in the hospital shooting case, the criminals did not bother to hide their faces. This shows how fearless they have become. They no longer fear the police or law," said the psychotherapist.

She added that criminals no longer fear the law because even if they go to jail, they are released within a few days. "While easy bail boosts their confidence, common people are left to suffer. Today's generation wants to become a hero overnight," she said.

"It is also a worrying sign when unemployment rises. Where will the youth go? Naturally, some will be drawn to crime for easy access to money. Wrong acts can often attract them. If parents guide children with proper education and values, they would not turn to crime. But if families glorify criminals or unethical behavior, children will eventually go down that same path," said Dr Singh.

She stressed that parents must pay attention to their children's behaviour because they often notice when something goes wrong. "Drug addiction is also rising among the youths, and under its influence, they lose control and commit crimes," she said.

To curb crimes, Dr Singh said, police must take strict action against criminals and ensure that they don't get easy bail. "Today's children are only getting bookish knowledge, not moral education. Society needs awareness to call out wrong actions, and children must be taught moral values," she added.