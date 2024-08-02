ETV Bharat / bharat

Patients Saved Rs 28,000 Cr After Buying Medicines From Jan Aushadhi Kendras: Nadda

New Delhi: Medicines and medical devices sold at affordable prices under the Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana have helped people save more than Rs 28,000 crore so far, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

He said 1,965 drugs and 235 medical devices are sold through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country and are available at the centres at a discounted price of up to 52 to 80 per cent. Because of the reduction of prices at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, patients have been able to save Rs 28,000 crore so far, Nadda said during the Question Hour.

In addition, the health minister said, patients could save Rs 24,273 crore after buying medicines and medical devices under the Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) scheme.