Patients Saved Rs 28,000 Cr After Buying Medicines From Jan Aushadhi Kendras: Nadda

By PTI

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

Union Health Minister JP Nadda informed the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana has helped patients save over Rs 28,000 crore through affordable generic medicines and medical devices sold at Jan Aushadhi Kendras across India.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda informed the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana has helped patients save over Rs 28,000 crore through affordable generic medicines and medical devices sold at Jan Aushadhi Kendras across India.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda (ANI)

New Delhi: Medicines and medical devices sold at affordable prices under the Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana have helped people save more than Rs 28,000 crore so far, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

He said 1,965 drugs and 235 medical devices are sold through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country and are available at the centres at a discounted price of up to 52 to 80 per cent. Because of the reduction of prices at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, patients have been able to save Rs 28,000 crore so far, Nadda said during the Question Hour.

In addition, the health minister said, patients could save Rs 24,273 crore after buying medicines and medical devices under the Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) scheme.

The Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a scheme launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices to all, particularly the poor and disadvantaged, through exclusive outlets called Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

The scheme's vision is to bring down the healthcare budget of every citizen by providing quality generic medicines at affordable prices.

Launched in 2015, AMRIT is a flagship scheme of the Union Health Ministry to provide medicines for various diseases, including critical illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, at highly subsidised rates to the public.

TAGGED:

