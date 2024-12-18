Patient Who Received First Airlifted Organ Dies At Jaipur Hospital

Jaipur: The 23-year-old patient who received the heart, kidney and lungs of a brain-dead patient — that were airlifted in the first such instance of organ transport in Rajasthan— died on Tuesday late night at the SMS Hospital here.

The hospital's senior doctor and spokesperson Dr Manish Agarwal said the complicated surgery was successful. Doctors tried hard to save the woman, but could not succeed, after which the patient died.

The organs were airlifted for the first time in Rajasthan. The heart, kidney and lungs of Vishnu Prasad, a brain-dead youth in Jhalawar, were transported to Jaipur via air ambulance while the liver and one kidney were transported to Jodhpur AIIMS. These organs were brought from Jhalawar to Jaipur in 1.45 hours by helicopter instead of the green corridor. This was also the first time that SMS Hospital performed a successful lung transplant. Special fluid for the complicated procedure was also ordered from Chennai to keep the lungs functional.

Principal of SMS Medical College Deepak Maheshwari said the institute has been doing all types of organ transplants, including kidneys, livers, and hearts, but this is the "first time we are transplanting lungs".

"A special fluid was ordered from Chennai to keep the lungs healthy. This also indicates that the procedure involves a lot of complexities,” he said.

"The airlift significantly reduced the transportation time from four to six hours to just one hour and fifteen minutes. It will ensure the quality of the organs," they said.