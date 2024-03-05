Patient, kin held after hitting doctor with slipper at Vellore Hospital

Vellore (Tamil Nadu): A patient and her visitor were arrested for assaulting a postgraduate (PG) student doctor at Vellore Government Hospital and Medical College in Tamil Nadu's Kakkamparai on Monday, police said.

The doctor had objected to the presence of the patient's visitor, who was sitting on her bed, in the women's ward. The arguments and assaults led to police intervention and the two were arrested under the healthcare protection laws.

The incident took place at the women's ward of the hospital yesterday. Suba (36), a native of Chathamudarai had been admitted at hospital for the last seven days. On Monday evening, Suba's cousin, Diwakar came to visit her at the hospital. Vishal, a PG doctor who attending patients in the ward at that time saw him sitting on Suba's bed.

He came to Diwakar and explained that he was not supposed to enter the women's ward and asked him to leave immediately. This led to an argument between the doctor and Suba's cousin. Suba initially tried to stop the two but ended up hitting the doctor with her slipper. Tension prevailed in the hospital premises following the incident.

Students of the medical college staged a protest demanding action against those who assaulted the doctor and sought protective measures at healthcare institutions.

Vishal, who was injured in the incident, filed a complaint at Vellore taluk police station following which, a case was registered against Suba and Diwakar under the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2008 and relevant sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Suba alleged that she was also assaulted by the doctor while she was trying to pacify him and her cousin.