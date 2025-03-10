ETV Bharat / bharat

Patiala House Court Rejects MP Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea In Terror Funding Case

New Delhi: Patiala House Court has rejected the request for interim bail for the terror funding case accused and MP Engineer Rashid, who sought to participate in the Parliament session. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jeet Singh delivered the ruling, and the court will decide on Engineer Rashid’s regular bail on March 19. The decision was reserved on March 5 after a notice was issued to the NIA on March 3.

The petition argued that as a Member of Parliament, Engineer Rashid needs to fulfil his responsibility towards his constituents by attending the ongoing Parliament session, which ends on April 4. However, the court denied his request for interim bail.

Previously, the Delhi High Court had allowed Engineer Rashid to be released on custody parole for two days to attend Parliament. On February 24, Rashid withdrew his bail plea from the High Court, which then directed the Special NIA Court at Patiala House to expedite the hearing of his bail application.

Following clarification from the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court's Registry confirmed that the Special NIA Court has jurisdiction to hear the case against Rashid. Rashid, who was arrested by the NIA in 2016, won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by nearly one lakh votes.