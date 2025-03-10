Patiala House Court Rejects MP Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea In Terror Funding Case

New Delhi: Patiala House Court has rejected the request for interim bail for the terror funding case accused and MP Engineer Rashid, who sought to participate in the Parliament session. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jeet Singh delivered the ruling, and the court will decide on Engineer Rashid’s regular bail on March 19. The decision was reserved on March 5 after a notice was issued to the NIA on March 3.
The petition argued that as a Member of Parliament, Engineer Rashid needs to fulfil his responsibility towards his constituents by attending the ongoing Parliament session, which ends on April 4. However, the court denied his request for interim bail.
Previously, the Delhi High Court had allowed Engineer Rashid to be released on custody parole for two days to attend Parliament. On February 24, Rashid withdrew his bail plea from the High Court, which then directed the Special NIA Court at Patiala House to expedite the hearing of his bail application.
Following clarification from the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court's Registry confirmed that the Special NIA Court has jurisdiction to hear the case against Rashid. Rashid, who was arrested by the NIA in 2016, won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by nearly one lakh votes.
On March 16, 2022, the Patiala House Court framed charges against several accused, including Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masrat Alam, Engineer Rashid, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Avtar Ahmed Shah, Naeem Khan, and Bashir Ahmed Butt alias Peer Saifullah.
According to the NIA, terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, JKLF and Jaish-e-Mohammed, with support from Pakistan’s ISI, carried out attacks on civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency alleges that the All Party Hurriyat Conference, formed in 1993, facilitated separatist activities.
The NIA claims that Hafiz Saeed and Hurriyat leaders funnelled money through hawala and other channels to fund terrorist activities, disrupt the Valley, attack security forces, burn schools and damage public property. Based on this, the NIA filed charges under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
