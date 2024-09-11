Parliament Security Breach: Court Denies Bail To Accused

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House Court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Neelam Azad, accused in the Parliament security lapse case. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur ordered the dismissal of the plea.

The court had reserved the decision on September 9 after hearing the arguments of both the parties on the bail plea. During the hearing, the lawyer appearing on behalf of Neelam Azad had told the court that the accused has been falsely implicated. He had said the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet and two supplementary chargesheets in this case and the court has taken cognizance of it.

The lawyer had said the accused, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, had jumped into the well of the Parliament and released smoke. Neelam Azad was outside the Parliament and released smoke to raise the issue of unemployment among the youth. The smoke was not harmful.

Opposing the bail plea, Delhi Police said this was a serious crime. The accused has worked to obstruct the sovereignty and integrity of the country. There is strong and authentic evidence against Azad which does not make him entitled to bail.

The police, in the chargesheet, said the accused wanted to defame democracy by targeting the Parliament. They were planning for two years for the attack. The accused had met each other on social media and had a total of five meetings in Mysore, Gurugram and Delhi. The court took cognizance of this chargesheet on 3 August.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed in this case on July 15 under Indian Penal Code Sections 186, 353, 153, 452, 201, 34, 120B and Sections 13, 16, 18 of UAPA. The accused are Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, Sagar Sharma and Neelam Azad.

On 13 December 2023, two persons jumped into the chamber from the visitor gallery of Parliament. Shortly after, one of the accused took out something from his shoes while walking on top of the desk and suddenly yellow smoke started coming out. Amidst the following chaos, some MPs caught these youths and beat them up and handed them over to the security personnel. Two others were nabbed outside Parliament for raising slogans and emptying smoke canister.