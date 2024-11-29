ETV Bharat / bharat

Patiala Court Stays Attachment of Bikaner House, Orders Nokha Municipality To Deposit Rs 50.3 Lakh

The Patiala Court earlier ordered the Nokha Municipality officer concerned to appear before the court to decide the conditions of the Bikaner House sale announcement.

Conditional ban on attaching Bikaner house
Conditional ban on attaching Bikaner house (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court stayed the order to attach Bikaner House in New Delhi on Friday. Special Judge (Commercial) Vidya Prakash directed Rajasthan's Nokha Municipality to deposit Rs 50,31,512 within a week. The next hearing will be taken up on January 7, 2025.

The court had issued an order to attach Bikaner House for not following the agreement in the dispute between Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited and Rajasthan's Nokha Municipality.

The court had said in the order that Nokha Municipality had passed an arbitral award of Rs 50,31,512 in favour of Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited on January 21, 2020. But, Nokha Municipality's appeal against this award was rejected.

The court had said that Nokha Municipality was repeatedly asked to file an affidavit regarding the information of its properties, but it did not follow any order.

The court had ordered the officer of Nokha Municipality to appear before the court to decide the conditions of the Bikaner House sale announcement. After this, on Friday, Nokha Municipality demanded a stay on the order to attach Bikaner House.

Bikaner House in the national capital stands of great importance to the Rajasthan government. The prestigious property has many other major offices and rented spaces.

