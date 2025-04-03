Pathar Pratima Blast Case: How Chandrakanta Banik Turned From Farmer To Firecracker Mogul

Kolkata: Chandrakanta Banik, the prime accused in the Pathar Pratima blast case that claimed eight members of his family, has been granted a five-day police remand by the judge of the Kakdwip District Court on Wednesday. He already served a jail sentence for making banned fireworks.

Banik's meteoric rise from an ordinary farmer to a firecracker dealer is being talked about in various circles, and in the police administration in particular.

"After an investigation, the police came to know that Chandrakant Banik and his brother, Tushar Banik, were farmers in their early days. They used to cultivate paddy on their field. They even exported paddy to other states," a DIG rank police officer involved in the investigation said, requesting to be anonymous.

It is learnt that despite making good money in the business, the Banik family did not limit themselves to the business of paddy. They used to make and sell some fireworks in the area before Kali Puja (Deepavali) every year. By doing this, their reputation in the fireworks business increased manifold.

The police officer said Banik earned a good name in the fireworks business, and within a few years, the siblings started a booming fireworks business. After talking to the people of the area, the police initially came to know that the family earned the respect of the locals by making and selling fireworks on their own. The fireworks business fetched huge profits, and the brothers completely abandoned farming.

The officer further said that during the investigation, the police came to know that a training camp was organised on fireworks safety rules in Maheshtala of the South 24 Parganas to demonstrate how to store fireworks and what safety rules to follow. About 500 firecracker traders, including Banik, participated in the camp. The register of the camp has been seized by the police, he added.

Despite having received the training, Banik allegedly continued the illegal business. According to police sources, in 2022, the Dholaghat Police Station arrested him for storing 68 kg of banned crackers. However, he secured bail within a few days and allegedly continued with the illegal business.

According to state police headquarters, Bhabani Bhavan, sources, later in 2023, Banik sought a new permission for the firecracker factory, which was refused by the police. Despite that, the business of making and storing crackers was going on in full swing. It is learnt that Banik, along with his brother, was building a firecracker factory.

Eight members, including three children, of the Banik family died in a terrible explosion at a firecracker factory in the third enclosure of Raipur under Dholahat Police Station of Pathar Pratima in the South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal. Hearing a loud explosion on Monday night, locals saw a house up in flames. According to administrative sources, the illegal firecracker factory had been running in a densely populated area in Dholahat for a long time.

"Can cooking gas and firecrackers be stored together?" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted to the incident. At a press conference in the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Wednesday, she pointed out to Gujarat about the allegations of negligence brought against the administration."The crackers in South 24 Parganas were licensed. But those who died in Gujarat are victims of illegal firecrackers," she said.

She further said the cause of the accident is ignorance. "The accident occurred from a gas cylinder stored next to the firecrackers. Having a license does not absolve the responsibility. Someone will keep gas at home, and firecrackers will also be stored — what kind of wisdom is this? Despite saying so many times, precautions are not being taken. It is heartbreaking to think that so many lives were lost together," she said.