'Path To J&K Statehood Not Easy,' Says CM Omar Abdullah As Elected Govt Presides Over I-Day Celebrations After 8 Years

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the path to seek statehood for Jammu and Kashmir was not easy, but hoped that it would happen sooner or later.

“I am delivering this speech after eleven years. A lot of things have changed. That time I was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir State, but today I am heading a union territory of UT,” he said, addressing the Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

“We had a bit of hope that on the 15th of August, there would be a major announcement for J&K. I was even told that papers were being prepared (for statehood). We waited, but nothing happened,” he said. “The way to statehood is not easy, but people elected a government which is better late than never. The whole night I was thinking about what I would speak about today,” he said

Omar on Friday became the first elected chief minister in eight years to hoist the national flag and preside over the main Independence Day function in Srinagar. It was attended by top officials and political leaders, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba was the last chief minister to preside over the Independence Day function here in 2017 before the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government after the saffron party withdrew support to its local partner in June 2018. This led to the imposition of Governor's rule in the erstwhile state.