'Path To J&K Statehood Not Easy,' Says CM Omar Abdullah As Elected Govt Presides Over I-Day Celebrations After 8 Years

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the path to seek statehood for Jammu and Kashmir was not easy, but hoped that it would happen sooner or later.
“I am delivering this speech after eleven years. A lot of things have changed. That time I was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir State, but today I am heading a union territory of UT,” he said, addressing the Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.
“We had a bit of hope that on the 15th of August, there would be a major announcement for J&K. I was even told that papers were being prepared (for statehood). We waited, but nothing happened,” he said. “The way to statehood is not easy, but people elected a government which is better late than never. The whole night I was thinking about what I would speak about today,” he said
Omar on Friday became the first elected chief minister in eight years to hoist the national flag and preside over the main Independence Day function in Srinagar. It was attended by top officials and political leaders, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Mehbooba was the last chief minister to preside over the Independence Day function here in 2017 before the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government after the saffron party withdrew support to its local partner in June 2018. This led to the imposition of Governor's rule in the erstwhile state.
Subsequently, Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two union territories in August 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state within the Indian constitution.
The governor presided over the Independence Day and Republic Day functions in 2018 and 2019, while the honours were done by the Lieutenant Governor from 2020 to 2024.
Last year, the National Conference won the assembly elections comfortably, crossing the halfway mark, after which Omar became the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Omar hoisted the tricolour at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar and received a guard of honour before taking the salute from the contingents, featuring contingents from the police, paramilitary forces, NCC cadets, and schoolchildren.
The cultural programme, one of the main attractions of the Independence Day function, was cancelled by the chief minister this year as a mark of respect to the persons who lost their lives in the Kishtwar cloudburst on Thursday.
