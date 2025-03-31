ETV Bharat / bharat

Paswan Family Property Dispute Escalates As Rajkumari Devi Files Police Complaint

Rajkumari Devi, the first wife of Ram Vilas Paswan, is undergoing treatment at her residence. ( ETV Bharat )

Khagaria: The ongoing property dispute within the family of late Ram Vilas Paswan has escalated, reaching the police station. Rajkumari Devi, Paswan’s first wife, has accused Pashupati Kumar Paras, his wife, and Ramchandra Paswan’s wife of locking her out of a room in their ancestral house. She has now sought justice from Chirag Paswan.

Property Dispute in Paswan Family

In Khagaria, Rajkumari Devi alleged that Pashupati Kumar Paras and Ramchandra Paswan’s wife confined her to a room, causing her significant distress and deteriorating health.

Rajkumari Devi’s Health Deteriorates

Currently receiving medical treatment at home, Rajkumari Devi has urged Chirag Paswan to ensure a fair division of the ancestral property. "I went to the bathroom at 9 o’clock. After bathing and praying, I returned to find my room locked by both of them. My health has worsened," alleged Rajkumari Devi, First Wife of Ram Vilas Paswan.

LJP Leaders Criticize Pashupati Paras

As the dispute gained attention, LJP leaders visited Shaharbanni to check on Rajkumari Devi’s health. LJP Principal General Secretary Sanjay Paswan criticised Pashupati Kumar Paras, questioning how he could unite society when he had mistreated his own family.