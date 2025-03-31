Paswan Family Property Dispute Escalates As Rajkumari Devi Files Police Complaint

Khagaria: The ongoing property dispute within the family of late Ram Vilas Paswan has escalated, reaching the police station. Rajkumari Devi, Paswan’s first wife, has accused Pashupati Kumar Paras, his wife, and Ramchandra Paswan’s wife of locking her out of a room in their ancestral house. She has now sought justice from Chirag Paswan.
Property Dispute in Paswan Family
In Khagaria, Rajkumari Devi alleged that Pashupati Kumar Paras and Ramchandra Paswan’s wife confined her to a room, causing her significant distress and deteriorating health.
Rajkumari Devi’s Health Deteriorates
Currently receiving medical treatment at home, Rajkumari Devi has urged Chirag Paswan to ensure a fair division of the ancestral property. "I went to the bathroom at 9 o’clock. After bathing and praying, I returned to find my room locked by both of them. My health has worsened," alleged Rajkumari Devi, First Wife of Ram Vilas Paswan.
LJP Leaders Criticize Pashupati Paras
As the dispute gained attention, LJP leaders visited Shaharbanni to check on Rajkumari Devi’s health. LJP Principal General Secretary Sanjay Paswan criticised Pashupati Kumar Paras, questioning how he could unite society when he had mistreated his own family.
Police Complaint Filed
Rajkumari Devi has formally filed a complaint at Alauli police station against her two sisters-in-law, their bodyguards and two drivers.
It may be recalled that Ram Vilas Paswan was married to Rajkumari Devi in 1960 when he was just 14 years old. He later divorced her and married Reena Sharma in 1983.
Chirag’s Stance on the Dispute
Chirag Paswan, son of Reena Sharma, continues to acknowledge Rajkumari Devi as his mother and has visited her in Shaharbanni. Meanwhile, the feud over the ancestral property between Rajkumari Devi and Paswan’s younger brothers, Pashupati Kumar Paras and Ramchandra Paswan, has escalated to the extent that she has now been locked out of her own home.
