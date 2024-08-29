Passport Seva Portal Down; No New Applications Allowed For 5 Days, Appointments To Be Rescheduled | All Details Here

New Delhi: The Passport Seva portal, the website for passport applications will be shut for the next five days for a maintenance exercise, the government has said. No new appointments can be scheduled during this period and appointments booked earlier will be rescheduled accordingly.
"Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants," reads a ticker on the Passport Seval Portal (passportindia.gov.in).
Sources said that maintenance of the portal was a routine procedure and rescheduling would not be a challenge. Asked about it, an official at Chennai passport office said those applicants who have confirmed appointments will be intimated via SMS regarding their appointments. The Passport Seva portal is used to book appointments at centres across the country to apply for a new passport or to renew a passport.
Here is the actual procedure to apply for a passport
Step 1: Register through the Passport Seva Online Portal. (Click on "Register Now" link on the Home Page).
Step 2: Login to the Passport Seva Online Portal with the registered Login Id.
Step 3: Click "Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport" link.
Step 4: Fill in the required details in the form and submit.
Step 5: Click the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" link on the "View Saved/Submitted Applications" screen to schedule an appointment.
Online Payment has been made mandatory for booking appointments at all PSK/POPSK/PO. The payment can be made using any one of the following modes: Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa) Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI) Associate Banks and Other Banks) SBI Bank Challan
Step 6: Click the "Print Application Receipt" link to print the application receipt containing Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number. Carrying a printout of Application Receipt is no longer required. An SMS with your appointment details is also accepted as proof of appointment during your visit to Passport Office.
Step 7: Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) where appointment has been booked, along with original documents. Following this, a police verification takes place and then, the passport reaches the applicant's address. Applicants can opt for the regular mode, in which the passport reaches the applicant within 30-45 working days, or the Tatkaal mode in which it reaches within days.