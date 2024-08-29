ETV Bharat / bharat

Passport Seva Portal Down; No New Applications Allowed For 5 Days, Appointments To Be Rescheduled | All Details Here

New Delhi: The Passport Seva portal, the website for passport applications will be shut for the next five days for a maintenance exercise, the government has said. No new appointments can be scheduled during this period and appointments booked earlier will be rescheduled accordingly.

"Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants," reads a ticker on the Passport Seval Portal (passportindia.gov.in).

Sources said that maintenance of the portal was a routine procedure and rescheduling would not be a challenge. Asked about it, an official at Chennai passport office said those applicants who have confirmed appointments will be intimated via SMS regarding their appointments. The Passport Seva portal is used to book appointments at centres across the country to apply for a new passport or to renew a passport.

Here is the actual procedure to apply for a passport

Step 1: Register through the Passport Seva Online Portal. (Click on "Register Now" link on the Home Page).

Step 2: Login to the Passport Seva Online Portal with the registered Login Id.