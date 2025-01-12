ETV Bharat / bharat

Passport Seva Kendra To Be Set Up In Every Parliamentary Constituency: Scindia

Guna: Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia has said a Passport Seva Kendra will be opened in each of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in the country.

Scindia made the announcement on Saturday while inaugurating a Passport Seva Kendra in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, the parliamentary constituency he represents. The Union minister also said that six new passport centres will be opened in MP this year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to establish a Passport Seva Kendra in each parliamentary constituency with the aim of expanding services. The Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, is committed to making this resolution a reality,” he said.

The minister also informed that 6,000 post offices have been opened across the country.