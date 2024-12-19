Passport Applicants Face Delays Due To Mistakenly Furnishing Aadhaar As Proof Of Birth

Hyderabad: Oblivious to the Supreme Court order, many passport applicants still furnish Aadhaar details as proof of birth, which is not accepted, leading to delays in processing applications. Even after rescheduling appointments and re-submitting the required documents, applicants can lose a week to ten days. Consequently, they face extended waiting periods for getting passports.
With five passport service centres and 14 post office Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in Hyderabad collectively issuing 3,800 passports daily, nearly 200 applications are rejected or kept pending due to incomplete or invalid documentation. Officials emphasise the importance of reviewing the required documents in the "Document Advisor' section under the "Before You Apply" tab on the official website, passportindia.gov.in. This resource provides detailed guidelines for submitting documents for first-time applicants, re-issuance, police clearance certificates (PCCs), and diplomatic passports.
Documents for Residence Proof
Applicants can submit any one of the following as proof of residence:
- Utility bills (electricity, telephone, or postpaid mobile).
- Income Tax assessment orders.
- Election Commission photo ID cards.
- Gas connection proof.
- Address certificates issued by reputed employers.
- Copy of a spouse's passport (if applicable).
- Copy of parents' passports for minors (first and last pages with family details).
- Aadhaar card.
- Rent agreement.
- Bank passbooks from scheduled public/private sector or regional banks showing cash transactions.
Documents for Birth Proof
For regular passport applications, any one of the following documents can be submitted:
- Certificate from the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation.
- Class 10 certificate (mark sheet).
- Policy bonds issued by government life insurance companies.
- Service record copy for government employees, or attested pay/pension order for retired employees.
- Election photo identity card.
- PAN card with date of birth.
- Driving license issued by the Transport Department.
- Declaration from the head of the institution for children raised in orphanages or childcare homes (on official letterhead).
For Tatkal, applicants must submit three certificates, while for regular passport applications, two are required. By ensuring all the necessary documents are verified and submitted as per guidelines, applicants can avoid unnecessary delays and ensure a hassle-free passport application process.
