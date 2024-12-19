ETV Bharat / bharat

Passport Applicants Face Delays Due To Mistakenly Furnishing Aadhaar As Proof Of Birth

Hyderabad: Oblivious to the Supreme Court order, many passport applicants still furnish Aadhaar details as proof of birth, which is not accepted, leading to delays in processing applications. Even after rescheduling appointments and re-submitting the required documents, applicants can lose a week to ten days. Consequently, they face extended waiting periods for getting passports.

With five passport service centres and 14 post office Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in Hyderabad collectively issuing 3,800 passports daily, nearly 200 applications are rejected or kept pending due to incomplete or invalid documentation. Officials emphasise the importance of reviewing the required documents in the "Document Advisor' section under the "Before You Apply" tab on the official website, passportindia.gov.in. This resource provides detailed guidelines for submitting documents for first-time applicants, re-issuance, police clearance certificates (PCCs), and diplomatic passports.

Documents for Residence Proof

Applicants can submit any one of the following as proof of residence: