Over 180 Passengers From Sharjah Waited For 30 Minutes As Arrival Gate Key Was Missing At Varanasi Airport

Varanasi: In an embarrassing situation, The keys to the arrival gate at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here went missing following which passengers who arrived from Sharjah had to wait for half an hour on Sunday evening, sources said.
They said that the lock was finally broken after which the stranded passengers heaved a sigh of relief, they said. One of the passengers narrated his ordeal on his X profile.
Sources further said that an Air India Express flight (IX 184) with 186 passengers landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur here at around 5.50 PM. After alighting from the plane, the passengers came to the arrival gate, they waited for a long time, but the gate remained closed. They were told that the keys to the arrival gate had been missing, sources added.
@AAI_Official @AAIVNSAIRPORT @airsewa_MoCA @airsewa_MoCAs— IamGroot (@sverma4) November 3, 2024
This is the situation at Varanasi airport just before immigration. Reason: Security personnel not able to open lock of gate for immigration hall😝😝. Its since last half n hour pic.twitter.com/j31euqv1UD
A miffed passenger wrote on X, "This is the situation at the Varanasi airport. Before immigration, the security personnel are not being able to open the arrival gate for over half an hour. When we spoke to Airport Director Puneet Gupta, he informed us that the keys were missing."
Airport officials said that a probe is being conducted and necessary action will be taken against those found to be guilty.