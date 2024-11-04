ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 180 Passengers From Sharjah Waited For 30 Minutes As Arrival Gate Key Was Missing At Varanasi Airport

Varanasi: In an embarrassing situation, The keys to the arrival gate at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here went missing following which passengers who arrived from Sharjah had to wait for half an hour on Sunday evening, sources said.

They said that the lock was finally broken after which the stranded passengers heaved a sigh of relief, they said. One of the passengers narrated his ordeal on his X profile.

Sources further said that an Air India Express flight (IX 184) with 186 passengers landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur here at around 5.50 PM. After alighting from the plane, the passengers came to the arrival gate, they waited for a long time, but the gate remained closed. They were told that the keys to the arrival gate had been missing, sources added.