Passengers to Get Money Back Within One Hour as IRCTC Refunds Get Faster

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Amount deducted but ticket not booked is common for those trying to book train tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Customers have long complained about the duration of waiting time for their amount to get refunded. The customers will not be required to wait for days to get refunds on cancelled or unbooked tickets as they may get their money back within just an hour.

IRCTC and the Center for Railway Information System (CRIS) are working to bring uniformity in the time taken to refund the money once the ticket is cancelled. IRCTC officials said that with users complaining about refund time, the Indian Railways gets a bad rap on social media frequently.

To stop this, the Railway Board explored ways to cut down the refund time drastically. The present timeline for the refunds was too long. But now, if the money is debited and the ticket is not booked, an automatic refund process is initiated by IRCTC on the same day. This change is crucial in today's digital age when the entire system is automated and has almost zero intervention.

Officials said that work is being done to make the time taken to refund in all kinds of Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) scenarios. The IRCTC charges a convenience fee for each ticket which is not refunded.