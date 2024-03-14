Passengers to Get Money Back Within One Hour as IRCTC Refunds Get Faster

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Gone are the days when booking tickets through the IRCTC website left customers frustrated, waiting days for refunds as getting the money back will soon be faster. The refund is likely to get processed within around an hour. This update in the system in being processed due to the joint efforts of IRCTC and CRIS.

Gone are the days when booking tickets through the IRCTC website left customers frustrated, waiting days for refunds as getting the money back will soon be faster. The refund is likely to get processed within around an hour. This update in the system in being processed due to the joint efforts of IRCTC and CRIS.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Amount deducted but ticket not booked is common for those trying to book train tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Customers have long complained about the duration of waiting time for their amount to get refunded. The customers will not be required to wait for days to get refunds on cancelled or unbooked tickets as they may get their money back within just an hour.

IRCTC and the Center for Railway Information System (CRIS) are working to bring uniformity in the time taken to refund the money once the ticket is cancelled. IRCTC officials said that with users complaining about refund time, the Indian Railways gets a bad rap on social media frequently.

To stop this, the Railway Board explored ways to cut down the refund time drastically. The present timeline for the refunds was too long. But now, if the money is debited and the ticket is not booked, an automatic refund process is initiated by IRCTC on the same day. This change is crucial in today's digital age when the entire system is automated and has almost zero intervention.

Officials said that work is being done to make the time taken to refund in all kinds of Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) scenarios. The IRCTC charges a convenience fee for each ticket which is not refunded.

Read More

  1. IRCTC: How to book a room in railway station with better facilities?
  2. IRCTC, DMRC join hands to introduce 'One India-One Ticket' initiative

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

The Big Brother Syndrome

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.