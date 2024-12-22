ETV Bharat / bharat

Passengers On Board Air India Flight From Copenhagen To Delhi Fight Over Armrest Space

An Air India official said that the passengers had an argument over some issue on its Copenhagen-Delhi flight which was later sorted out "amicably".

Passengers On Board Air India Flight From Copenhagen To Delhi Fight Over Armrest Space
File photo of Air India Flight (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 36 minutes ago

Mumbai: Two passengers on board a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Copenhagen (Denmark) came to blows over armrest space just when the aircraft was about to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, a source said. The flight landed at around 7.35 am.

An Air India official said that the passengers had an argument over some issue at its Copenhagen-Delhi flight of Saturday which was later sorted out "amicably".

According to the source, "The two passengers started an argument over the armrest space in economy class when the cabin crew was serving food and beverages, which turned into a heated exchange. The cabin crew pacified them by giving one of the passengers another seat.

"However, when the aircraft was about to land in Delhi, the passenger came to collect his baggage from the seat he was sitting earlier, they again started the fight and came to blows." The number of passengers on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating AI 158 (Copenhagen-Delhi) could not be known.

The source, however, said that the flight was almost full. When contacted, an Air India official said, "There was an argument between the two passengers over some issue but it was resolved amicably. They even shook hands before leaving the airport."

Mumbai: Two passengers on board a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Copenhagen (Denmark) came to blows over armrest space just when the aircraft was about to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, a source said. The flight landed at around 7.35 am.

An Air India official said that the passengers had an argument over some issue at its Copenhagen-Delhi flight of Saturday which was later sorted out "amicably".

According to the source, "The two passengers started an argument over the armrest space in economy class when the cabin crew was serving food and beverages, which turned into a heated exchange. The cabin crew pacified them by giving one of the passengers another seat.

"However, when the aircraft was about to land in Delhi, the passenger came to collect his baggage from the seat he was sitting earlier, they again started the fight and came to blows." The number of passengers on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating AI 158 (Copenhagen-Delhi) could not be known.

The source, however, said that the flight was almost full. When contacted, an Air India official said, "There was an argument between the two passengers over some issue but it was resolved amicably. They even shook hands before leaving the airport."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COPENHAGEN TO DELHI FLIGHTAVI AIR INDIA PASSENGERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.