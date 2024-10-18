ETV Bharat / bharat

Passengers Hail Railways Move To Cut Advance Ticket Booking Time

New Delhi: Welcoming the Railways decision to reduce the time limit for advance reservation for trains, the passengers said it is a positive move for the them, in a bid to provide better services.

Shrikant Sharma, a passenger, told ETV Bharat, "It is a positive move for passengers. I am hopeful that we will now get more confirmed tickets in the two months booking period. In the 120 days period of booking, several people prefer to book tickets in advance but they don't turn up at the last moment.”

"Now we can book tickets 60 days in advance that will help us to plan our journey properly and it will reduce the chance of cancelling the ticket,” Sharma said.

Echoing similar sentiments, another passenger, Mukesh Sharma said, "It was very difficult for people to plan their journey four months in advance. It was seen several times that people booked their tickets in advance but at the last moment they had to cancel reservations for various reasons. Now, it will reduce those issues.”

Rahish Kashyap, a passenger, said, "Four months was too long for planning a trip because the situation keeps changing due to various reasons in a family whether it is job, study or social reasons. Two months is enough to plan a journey in the proper way.”

Train reservation period History:

Railway advance reservation period has undergone changes from time to time. Advance Reservation Period has varied from 30 days to 120 days. Based on the experience of various periods, 60 days Advance Reservation Period has been observed as the optimal period from passenger point of view.