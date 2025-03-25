Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-Flight; Case Registered

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against a passenger for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit door of a flight from Dammam to Hyderabad while landing on Tuesday, police said.

The 58-year-old passenger, an employee of a private organisation, reportedly tried to open the door and argued with the crew just before the flight landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here, according to a complaint filed on behalf of the cabin crew of the private airline.

As per the complaint, the passenger held the exit cover in his hand, and while he was attempting to fix it back, the indication light went off. Based on the complaint, the passenger was booked and further investigation is underway, a police official said.