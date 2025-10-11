ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Safety Paramount, Says Railway Minister After Inspecting Holding Area At New Delhi Station

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with others during an inspection of the newly-constructed holding area at the New Delhi Railway Station on Oct. 11, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Since Indian Railways is the primary mode of transportation for the low and middle-income groups, efforts are being made to increase the facilities for them while ensuring safety of all passengers, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday after inspecting a newly-constructed permanent holding area for passengers at the New Delhi railway station.

Named Yatri Suvidha Kendra, the permanent holding area is designed to accommodate approximately 7,000 passengers at any given time, enhancing pre-boarding comfort and flow. Vaishnaw emphasised that safety and amenities are paramount for the Indian Railways, which is why many such initiatives are being implemented.

The railway ministry had ordered the construction of permanent holding areas at five railway stations across the country after 18 passengers were killed in a stampede at the New Delhi railway station on February 15, 2025. In addition to the New Delhi railway station, the other four stations are Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Ayodhya. The ministry had said that after these five stations, 55 more will be taken up for the creation of permanent holding areas.

"The newly-developed, state-of-the-art Yatri Suvidha Kendra will provide comfort to passengers during the festival season when passenger volume surges. Like New Delhi, Yatri Suvidha Kendras will be developed at other stations in the country," Vaishnaw said.

According to a press statement issued by the railway ministry, the Yatri Suvidha Kendra in New Delhi has been strategically divided into three zones to streamline passenger movement -- a ticketing area spanning 2,860 sq mt, a post-ticketing area of 1,150 sq mt, and a pre-ticketing area covering 1,218 sq mt.