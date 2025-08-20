ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Reservation System Can Book 25,000 Tickets Per Minute: Railway minister

The Indian Railways has undertaken a complete upgradation of the PRS, which involves upgrade and replacement of hardware, software, and network equipment.

By PTI

Published : August 20, 2025 at 8:46 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has undertaken a complete upgradation of the Passenger Reservation System, which at present can book 25,000 tickets per minute, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query on the steps taken to upgrade the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), Vaishnaw said, "Capacity enhancement and technological upgradation is an ongoing process of Indian Railways. Presently, the booking capacity of the current PRS is about 25,000 tickets per minute.”

According to Vaishnaw, the Indian Railways has undertaken a complete upgradation of the PRS, which involves upgrade and replacement of hardware, software, network equipment, security infrastructure and functionalities on new technology with designs capable of handling new features.

“The new system is designed for more than four times the present capacity," Vaishnaw said, adding that the upgradation work has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 182 crore.

Updating on the initiatives taken on booking web applications, Vaishnaw said the Railways recently launched the RailOne App, which enables passengers to book reserved as well as unreserved tickets on their mobile phones. “This, in effect, brings the PRS facility to the passengers’ palms,” he said.

