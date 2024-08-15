ETV Bharat / bharat

82-Year-Old Passenger Dies Following Emergency Landing at Bhopal Airport on Akasa Air Flight

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

An emergency landing was made at Bhopal airport when a passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai suddenly fell ill. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the passenger could not be saved.

In a tragic incident, an Akasa Air flight travelling from Varanasi to Mumbai was forced to make an emergency landing at Bhopal airport after an elderly passenger suddenly fell ill during the journey.
Varanasi: In a tragic incident, an Akasa Air flight travelling from Varanasi to Mumbai was forced to make an emergency landing at Bhopal airport after an elderly passenger suddenly fell ill during the journey. The passenger, identified as 82-year-old Dashrath Giri, a resident of Varanasi, was reportedly en route to Mumbai for medical treatment when he suffered a heart attack mid-flight.

The situation unfolded when Giri became unconscious after collapsing in his seat. Realising the severity of the medical emergency, the flight crew immediately informed the pilot, who contacted air traffic control to arrange an emergency landing. The flight diverted to Bhopal airport at 11:40 am on Thursday.

Upon landing, Giri was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Despite the prompt response, his life could not be saved. There are conflicting reports regarding whether Giri passed away on the flight or after being admitted to the hospital, but the cause of death is believed to be a heart attack.

Bhopal Airport Director Ramji Awasthi confirmed the incident and praised the crew's quick thinking in diverting the flight to Bhopal. The airline's staff and airport authorities are coordinating to manage the situation, ensuring the necessary formalities are completed before the flight can continue its journey to Mumbai.

The flight, which was grounded at Bhopal following the emergency landing, is expected to resume its journey by 5 pm after all procedures are finalized. Airline officials are on-site, and the remaining passengers, along with the crew and pilot, are being debriefed about the incident.

The tragic death of Dashrath Giri underscores the unpredictability of medical emergencies during air travel. The quick response of the flight crew and the airport staff was commendable, but sadly, they could not prevent the unfortunate outcome. Giri's family has been informed of the incident, and the airline is working to provide them with the necessary support during this difficult time.

