82-Year-Old Passenger Dies Following Emergency Landing at Bhopal Airport on Akasa Air Flight

Varanasi: In a tragic incident, an Akasa Air flight travelling from Varanasi to Mumbai was forced to make an emergency landing at Bhopal airport after an elderly passenger suddenly fell ill during the journey. The passenger, identified as 82-year-old Dashrath Giri, a resident of Varanasi, was reportedly en route to Mumbai for medical treatment when he suffered a heart attack mid-flight.

The situation unfolded when Giri became unconscious after collapsing in his seat. Realising the severity of the medical emergency, the flight crew immediately informed the pilot, who contacted air traffic control to arrange an emergency landing. The flight diverted to Bhopal airport at 11:40 am on Thursday.

Upon landing, Giri was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Despite the prompt response, his life could not be saved. There are conflicting reports regarding whether Giri passed away on the flight or after being admitted to the hospital, but the cause of death is believed to be a heart attack.

Bhopal Airport Director Ramji Awasthi confirmed the incident and praised the crew's quick thinking in diverting the flight to Bhopal. The airline's staff and airport authorities are coordinating to manage the situation, ensuring the necessary formalities are completed before the flight can continue its journey to Mumbai.