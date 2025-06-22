ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Midair Aboard Colombo-Chennai Flight

Chennai: A 45-year-old passenger from Andhra Pradesh suffered a fatal cardiac arrest mid-air while travelling from Colombo to Chennai on a Sri Lankan Airlines flight. The sudden death of the passenger triggered panic and shock among fellow passengers, and it also led to a delay in the aircraft’s return to Colombo, the capital city of Sri Lanka.

The incident occurred on June 21 aboard a Sri Lankan Airlines flight that was carrying 168 passengers at that time. The deceased, identified as Kamal Basha, reportedly developed sudden chest pain while the flight was en route to Chennai. Alert co-passengers informed the cabin crew, who immediately administered first aid and notified the pilots of a medical emergency onboard.

The pilot contacted Chennai airport’s air traffic control to request medical assistance upon landing. A medical team was on standby and boarded the plane immediately after it landed. However, Kamal Basha was declared dead on the spot. Doctors later confirmed a massive heart attack as the cause of death.