Passenger Held With Rs 40 Cr Cocaine Hidden In Comic Books At Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested a passenger, who was found hiding over 4 kg of cocaine inside the covers of two comic books, in Bengaluru airport, officials said. The cocaine, worth Rs 40 crore, was seized by the officials.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI officials of the Bengaluru unit intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Doha on the morning of July 18 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. During checking it was observed that he was carrying two superhero comic books that were unusually heavy. On closer inspection, white powder was found concealed inside the covers of the books. When the powder was tested, it was found to be cocaine, officials said.

The recovered cocaine weighing 4,006 grams with an international market value of around Rs 40 crore was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, they said.