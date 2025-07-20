ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Held With Rs 40 Cr Cocaine Hidden In Comic Books At Bengaluru Airport

DRI arrested the passenger under the provisions of the NDPS Act and he was remanded to judicial custody.

Passenger Held With Rs 40 Cr Cocaine Hidden In Comic Books At Bengaluru Airport
Cocaine hidden inside comic books (CBIC's X handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested a passenger, who was found hiding over 4 kg of cocaine inside the covers of two comic books, in Bengaluru airport, officials said. The cocaine, worth Rs 40 crore, was seized by the officials.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI officials of the Bengaluru unit intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Doha on the morning of July 18 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. During checking it was observed that he was carrying two superhero comic books that were unusually heavy. On closer inspection, white powder was found concealed inside the covers of the books. When the powder was tested, it was found to be cocaine, officials said.

The recovered cocaine weighing 4,006 grams with an international market value of around Rs 40 crore was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, they said.

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday, they added.

"Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger, who arrived from Doha at Bengaluru International Airport in the early hours of July 18 with over 4 kg of cocaine worth around Rs 40 Crore", the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) posted on X.

Read more:

  1. Joint Team Of ATS, DRI Seizes 95.5 Kg Gold, Rs 70 Lakh From Ahmedabad Flat
  2. Gold Smuggling Case: Assaulted, Slapped 10-15 Times By DRI Officials, Says Ranya Rao; Her Stepfather Sent On Compulsory Leave

Bengaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested a passenger, who was found hiding over 4 kg of cocaine inside the covers of two comic books, in Bengaluru airport, officials said. The cocaine, worth Rs 40 crore, was seized by the officials.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI officials of the Bengaluru unit intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Doha on the morning of July 18 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. During checking it was observed that he was carrying two superhero comic books that were unusually heavy. On closer inspection, white powder was found concealed inside the covers of the books. When the powder was tested, it was found to be cocaine, officials said.

The recovered cocaine weighing 4,006 grams with an international market value of around Rs 40 crore was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, they said.

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday, they added.

"Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger, who arrived from Doha at Bengaluru International Airport in the early hours of July 18 with over 4 kg of cocaine worth around Rs 40 Crore", the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) posted on X.

Read more:

  1. Joint Team Of ATS, DRI Seizes 95.5 Kg Gold, Rs 70 Lakh From Ahmedabad Flat
  2. Gold Smuggling Case: Assaulted, Slapped 10-15 Times By DRI Officials, Says Ranya Rao; Her Stepfather Sent On Compulsory Leave

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COCAINE HIDDEN IN COMIC BOOKSDRIBENGALURU AIRPORTCOCAINEPASSENGER HELD WITH COCAINE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.