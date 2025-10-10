Passenger Collapses Mid-Flight, Indigo Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Raipur
A Durgapur–Mumbai Indigo flight made an emergency landing in Raipur after 24-year-old Gautam Bawari from Bardhaman collapsed and was later declared dead.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Raipur: An Indigo flight (6E-604) travelling from Durgapur to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda Airport on Thursday morning after a passenger on board suddenly fell unconscious.
Emergency Landing Performed
The passenger, identified as 24-year-old Gautam Bawari from Bardhaman, West Bengal, reportedly fainted mid-air, prompting the pilot to initiate an emergency landing. Airport medical staff immediately examined him before rushing him to Mana Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Passenger On The Way To Mumbai For Treatment
According to officials, Bawari was suffering from blood cancer and was on his way to Mumbai for treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital. The incident caused panic among passengers, but the flight resumed its journey after the necessary procedures were completed.
Similar Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar
Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, Bhubaneswar saw a similar incident where a Guwahati-bound flight had to make an emergency landing after a passenger suffered from severe chest pains. The Air India flight from Bengaluru to Guwahati made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 4.35 pm. After the emergency landing, the sick passenger was deplaned and admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. Following this, the plane with 186 passengers on board departed for Guwahati.
Also Read
'Engine Failure' Forces IndiGo Delhi-Goa Flight To Land In Mumbai
Delhi-Bound Indigo Flight Returns To Patna Following Bird Hit