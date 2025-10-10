ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Collapses Mid-Flight, Indigo Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Raipur

Raipur: An Indigo flight (6E-604) travelling from Durgapur to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda Airport on Thursday morning after a passenger on board suddenly fell unconscious.

Emergency Landing Performed

The passenger, identified as 24-year-old Gautam Bawari from Bardhaman, West Bengal, reportedly fainted mid-air, prompting the pilot to initiate an emergency landing. Airport medical staff immediately examined him before rushing him to Mana Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Passenger On The Way To Mumbai For Treatment

According to officials, Bawari was suffering from blood cancer and was on his way to Mumbai for treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital. The incident caused panic among passengers, but the flight resumed its journey after the necessary procedures were completed.