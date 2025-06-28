ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Behaves In Unruly Manner Onboard Air India Flight; Handed Over To Delhi Airport Security

New Delhi: A male passenger onboard an Air India flight from Amritsar to the national capital on Saturday behaved in an unruly manner, engaged in verbal altercation with a co-passenger and was handed over to the airport security after landing at the Delhi airport.

The incident happened in flight AI454. "During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger. The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive," the airline said in a statement.

According to Air India, the cabin crew immediately de-escalated the situation by relocating the second passenger to a business class seat for the duration of the landing.