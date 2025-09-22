ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Approaches Cockpit Entry Area On Air India Express, Probe On

Mumbai: A passenger on board a Varanasi-bound Air India Express flight from Bengaluru on September 22 approached the cockpit entry area mid-air while looking for the lavatory, the airline said in a statement on Monday. The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation into the incident is on.

“We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation," Air India Express said in a statement.