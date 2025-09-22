ETV Bharat / bharat

Passenger Approaches Cockpit Entry Area On Air India Express, Probe On

The airline said that the matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation.

Passenger Approaches Cockpit Entry Area On Air India Express, Probe On
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: A passenger on board a Varanasi-bound Air India Express flight from Bengaluru on September 22 approached the cockpit entry area mid-air while looking for the lavatory, the airline said in a statement on Monday. The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation into the incident is on.

“We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation," Air India Express said in a statement.

The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation, the airline said. Further details are awaited.

Also Read

  1. ‘Complete Data Should Be Available’, Plea Seeks SC-Monitored Probe Into Air India Crash
  2. Air India Plane Crash: Pilot's Father Seeks Another Probe Saying AAIB Findings Tarnished His Son's Image

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIR INDIA EXPRESS FLIGHT VARANASIAIR INDIA EXPRESS PASSENGERAIR INDIA EXPRESS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.